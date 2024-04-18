Promoter workshops gain momentum for World Table Tennis Day 2024: more than 400 events registered so far!





April 17, 2024

Six days to go until World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) 2024, and the number of events recorded worldwide has now surpassed 400! Since the launch of the first WTTD 2024 Promoters workshop on February 23, a series of planning and development activities have unfolded. The dedicated Promoters from 29 different countries, territories or member associations have diligently created and supported impactful celebrations in their regions to mark April 23rd. As the clock ticks closer to the global celebration, the ITTF Foundation, together with the Promoters, recently held two more crucial workshops to further discuss and refine their initiatives, celebration plans and challenges they face together, highlighting the unifying power of table tennis is integrated with the spirit of diversity and inclusion in a practical sense. World Table Tennis Day 2024 Promoters Workshop 2 The Promoters Workshop 2, which took place on April 5, served as a crucial checkpoint during the planning process. Promoters met to refine their celebration plans and ensure alignment with the overarching theme of Diversity and Inclusion. Communications protocols were established to amplify WTTD's message far and wide, with communities around the world invited to join in the festivities. Documents detailing celebration procedures and responsibilities were also reviewed for the next implementation. The highlight of Workshop 2 was the effort to ensure inclusivity and diversity within the Promoters' celebration plans, under the strategic guidance of the WTTD Diversity and Inclusion Handbook. Launched last week with support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and in collaboration with Pro Sport Development (PSD), this comprehensive handbook is tailored to promoting the understanding and integration of diversity and inclusion principles in different geographical and contextual environments. Equipped with the handbook's practical guidance, Promoters enriched their plans with practical strategies to cultivate an inclusive environment for all participants. World Table Tennis Day 2024 Promoters Workshop 3 Building on the momentum of Workshop 2, the Promoters came together for a third workshop on April 12 full of progress and prospects. Updates on progress made since the last workshop were exchanged, accompanied by discussions on challenges encountered along the way. To facilitate engagement, Promoters were divided into breakout rooms, fostering deeper dialogues where ideas could flow freely and collaboratively brainstorm solutions, creating a space where every voice could be heard. One of the focuses of Workshop 3 was the introduction to the Pong masters app and its role in advancing WTTD 2024 initiatives. This dynamic application has a range of features including worldwide table tennis table mapping (Click here to access the step-by-step mapping guidelines), aimed at promoting a more inclusive table tennis community. During the workshop session, the promoters delved into the table mapping feature, identifying and mapping table tennis tables within their respective regions. As the journey to WTTD 2024 enters its final mile, we eagerly await the upcoming fourth Promoters Workshop, scheduled for April 18, 2024. This crucial meeting will be the ultimate stepping stone as Promoters refine their preparations and their role in creating WTTD 2024 strengthen. an unforgettable moment. Please join us on this remarkable journey, create a unique celebration and register your event Today!

