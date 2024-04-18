Shockers split up for a Three-Meet weekend





Wichita State athletics will send three groups of athletes to the Michael Johnson Invitational, the Kansas Relays and the Tabor College Invitational from Thursday through Saturday. Remote coach Kirk Hunter will take a group of five runners to race at the KU Relays at Rock Chalk Park on Thursday. Most of the team will compete at the Michael Johnson Invitational hosted by Baylor on Friday and Saturday, and five athletes, jumpers and hurdlers, will compete at the Tabor College Invitational on Saturday. The Michael Johnson Invitational features athletes from 23 programs:Abilene Christian, Barton County CC, Baylor, Boston University, Cincinnati, Huston-Tillotson, Incarnate Word, Louisiana Tech, Nebraska, New Mexico JC, North Texas, Northern Illinois, Northwestern State, Oklahoma State, Rowan, Southern Illinois, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M Commerce, Tarleton State, TCU, Texas Tech, UT-Arlington, Wichita State FINAL TIMEOUT

Lucy Ndungu held a conference lead in the 10K at the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Jozef Holthusen set a personal best in all conditions to win the 110 meter hurdles at the KT Woodman Classic.

Brady and Palen and Destiny Masters won the high jump competition at the KT Woodman Classic.

Kate Campos ran a personal best of 13.86 to win the 100 meter hurdles.

Masters threw a personal best of almost six meters of 47.46 m/155'8″ to win the javelin.

Jenna Muma ran the second-fastest time in the conference, winning the 3K steeplechase in 11:02.93. ROAD TO EUGENE The NCAA Division I Championships will take place June 5-8 in Eugene, Oregon, at Hayward Field. This year, the road to Eugene for the Western Region passes through Fayetteville, Ark., where the region's top 48 individual athletes and top 24 relays will compete during the NCAA West Preliminaries (NCAA First Round) May 22-25 for a spot at the NCAA Championships. The top 12 from each event will advance to the championship. Athletes from combined events (heptathlon and decathlon) will not attend the early rounds, but instead the top 24 athletes overall will advance directly to the NCAA Championship in Eugene. SHOCKERS IN THE NCAA WEST TOP 50

GENTLEMEN

110H 44. Jozef Holthusen 14.10

400 hours 46. Jason Parris 52.62

HJ 4. Brady Palen 2.20m/7'2.5″

LJ 7. Josh Parris 7.94m/26'0.75″

TJ 42. Harry Barthelemy 14.98m/49'1.75″ WOMEN

800M 40. Farrah Molenaar 2:07.18

10,000 million

Lucy Ndungu 33:41.31

HJ 8. Destiny Masters 1.81m/5'11.25″

JAV 39. Destiny Masters 47.46m/155'8″ MULTIS IN THE NCAA TOP 25

Heptathlon 6. Destiny Masters 5,749 points USTFCCCA EVENT SQUAD RANKINGS The heptathlon team came in ranked No. 2 in the NCAA after the group's first heptathlon of the season. Destiny Masters , Tess Romein , Sadie Millard And Kenisa Meijer averaged 5,070 points, ranking second behind Oklahoma State.

