2027 Cricket World Cup: Qualifiers in Scotland postponed due to bad weather





Scotland will play 36 ODIs over the next three years in a bid to reach the next stage of World Cup qualification The Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament between Scotland, Namibia and Oman in May near Dundee has been postponed as “unprecedented bad weather” delayed pitch preparation. The round-robin event at Forthill, home of Forfarshire, was due to take place from May 2 to 12 but will now take place in July. Unfavorable weather conditions have affected the work on the square and the ground infrastructure. The decision was taken after consultations between the three competing countries and the ICC. CWC L2 is an eight-team competition – the remaining countries are the Netherlands, Canada, the UAE, the United States and Nepal – that will last three years and is part of the 2027 World Cup qualification process. Each team will play 36 one-day internationals in nine triangular series through December 2026, with the top four teams advancing to a final 10-team World Cup qualifier. The bottom four CWC L2 nations will face teams from the lower CWC Challenge League to try and secure a place in the World Cup qualifier. The two lowest ranked teams in the overall ODI rankings will be the last two teams in the World Cup qualifier. The top four from the World Cup qualifiers will progress to the finals in October and November 2027, when 14 teams will compete in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia over 54 matches. Two of the three co-hosts – South Africa and Zimbabwe – and eight of the other ten top-ranked teams in the ODI rankings will qualify automatically. The T20 international between Scotland and Oman scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 in Forfarshire has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. “The unprecedentedly poor weather we have seen across the country this spring has left an extremely large amount of water on the ground,” said Paul Macari, Cricket Scotland's head of operations and commercial. “It would be a huge challenge to deliver this series in May without significantly disrupting the schedule. “I would like to thank everyone at Forfarshire CC for their efforts over the past few weeks in extremely difficult circumstances. “Hopefully we will have better weather and playing conditions to look forward to in July.” Cricket World Cup League 2 rescheduled dates: Tuesday July 16: Scotland v Oman Thursday, July 18: Oman vs. Namibia Saturday July 20: Scotland – Namibia Monday July 22: Scotland vs Oman Wednesday, July 24: Oman vs Namibia Friday July 26: Scotland – Namibia

