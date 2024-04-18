Maryland beats Princeton in season finale, 16-12, behind four hat tricks





PRINCETON, NJ No. No. 8 Maryland women's lacrosse defeated No. 17 Princeton, 16-12, in the regular season finale at Sherrerd Field on Wednesday. Hanna Leubecker , Kori Edmondson , Eloise Clevenger And Chrissy Thomas recorded hat tricks. It was the first time since March 8, 2023 against William & Mary that four Terps scored hat tricks. Maryland (12-4) will find out its seeding in the Big Ten Tournament after conference play is completed on Sunday, April 21. Neither team led by more than two goals until the Terps won four straight draws to start the second half, cashing in on each trip with goals. In total, Maryland scored seven unanswered goals in the third and fourth quarters. The defense held Princeton (8-5) scoreless for the entire 15-minute third period. The Terps went on to defeat the Tigers 8-4 in the second half. To have. A night. Hannah. Third free position goal of the evening for #40! pic.twitter.com/WPzsojpyVW Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 18, 2024 It was Leubecker's eighth, Edmondson's fifth, Clevenger's fourth and Thomas' second hat trick of the season. Leubecker scored four goals. Clevenger and Thomas each scored five points. Thomas matched her season-high production. And just like that…Kori HATTY Kori converts the fast break goal just seconds after her free position! pic.twitter.com/qh9CUT58Vu Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 18, 2024 Shannon Smith (two goals) and Libby May (one goal and one assist) also strengthened the attack with strong performances. Emily Sterling made 11 saves between the pipes and Neve O'Ferrall caused two turnovers to lead the Terrapins' defense. Shaylan Ahearn And Shannon Smith interval in the drawing circle, winning eight and seven draws respectively. Abort the action Hanna Leubecker scored the first goal of the game, giving Maryland the lead early in the first quarter. Princeton responded less than a minute later with its own tie at 1-1. Both teams traded goals back and forth throughout the quarter, eventually going into the second tied at 5-5. Maryland never trailed in the first and got extra goals from Kori Edmondson , Shannon Smith and two through Eloise Clevenger .

Turning the momentum in its favor, Princeton scored the first two goals in the second quarter to take a two-goal lead. The Terps responded by scoring three straight goals to regain the lead, which came from Leubecker. Libby May And Chrissy Thomas . The Tigers added a final tally with just over a minute remaining to make it 8-8 heading into halftime.

Maryland took control, scoring six goals in the third quarter and holding Princeton scoreless for the entire quarter. Edmondson and Leubecker each scored two goals and earned hat tricks. Smith scored on an assisted goal by Clevenger and Thomas grabbed an unassisted goal.

The Tigers only cut Maryland's lead to as many as four in the final quarter. Maryland scored just two goals in the quarter from Clevenger and Thomas, who also picked up a hat trick in the game. The Terps closed out the game, winning 16-12. Hat trick Terps CHRISSY HATY Fifth point of the night for number 18, reaching her season high! pic.twitter.com/HfHftxhzYu Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 18, 2024 Multi Terps update ELLE HATTE The Clevenger connection is too dangerous! pic.twitter.com/XeE5CUxlzH Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 18, 2024 Eloise Clevenger ( three goals and two assists) had the 49th multi-point game of her career. It was her 26th game with multiple goals. It was also her 34th game with multiple assists.

three goals and two assists) had the 49th multi-point game of her career. It was her 26th game with multiple goals. It was also her 34th game with multiple assists. Chrissy Thomas ( three goals and two assists) had the twentieth multi-point game of her career. It was her 11th game with multiple assists. It was also her 11th multi-goal game.

three goals and two assists) had the twentieth multi-point game of her career. It was her 11th game with multiple assists. It was also her 11th multi-goal game. Hanna Leubecker ( four goals) achieved the 58th multi-point game of her career. It was her 56th multi-goal game.

four goals) achieved the 58th multi-point game of her career. It was her 56th multi-goal game. Kori Edmondson ( three goals) has achieved multiple points with multiple goals in 22 games in her career.

three goals) has achieved multiple points with multiple goals in 22 games in her career. Shannon Smith ( two goals) had her 21st multi-point game. It was her 12th career game with multiple goals

two goals) had her 21st multi-point game. It was her 12th career game with multiple goals Libby May ( one goal and assist) recorded the 63rd multi-point game of her career. Terps on the charts 30 seconds later (AGAIN!) Elle finds Libby to tie the match at seven! pic.twitter.com/FwVW4VH2Fm Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 17, 2024 Shaylan Ahearn is third in program history with 399 draw-control wins. On Wednesday, she added to her total by eight. Next on the list is Kali Hartshorn (2017-2020), who had 421 in her career.

399 draw-control wins. On Wednesday, she added to her total by eight. Next on the list is Kali Hartshorn (2017-2020), who had 421 in her career. Eloise Clevenger is third on the all-time assists list. She had two in the game and has 126 in her career. She has seven assists after passing Kelly Amonte (1993-96) and Alex Aust (2010-13), who rank second with 132 career assists.

two in the game and has 126 in her career. She has seven assists after passing Kelly Amonte (1993-96) and Alex Aust (2010-13), who rank second with 132 career assists. Emily Sterling is fourth on the career save list and has been added 11 in the game. She now has 646 in her career. Third place is Marylynne Morgan (1981-84) with 720 career saves.

11 in the game. She now has 646 in her career. Third place is Marylynne Morgan (1981-84) with 720 career saves. Hanna Leubecker is tied for seventh on the list of career goals 207 in her career. She tied Caroline Steele (2016-19).

207 in her career. She tied Caroline Steele (2016-19). Libby May is 10th on the list of career goals with 193 in her career. She is five goals away from passing Brooke Griffin (2011-15) and taking ninth place. Figures to know 4: Four Terps ended the evening with a hat trick.

4: Chrissy Thomas has four career hat tricks.

5: Thomas matched her season high with five points.

Thomas matched her season high with five points. 7: Maryland scored seven unanswered goals to start the second half.

11: Thomas has 11 career games with multiple goals and assists.

12: Shannon Smith has 12 career games with multiple goals.

12: Eloise Clevenger has twelve career hat tricks and four this season.

15: Kori Edmondson finished with the 15th hat trick of her career and fifth of the season.

34: Clevenger has 34 career games with multiple assists.

35: Maryland earned its 35th win against Princeton in head-to-head play

37 Hanna Leubecker has 37 career hat tricks, including eight this season.

63: Libby May has played 63 multi-point games in her career.

has played 63 multi-point games in her career. 64: May has scored a point in 64 straight games dating back to 2021. Next one Maryland will compete in the Big Ten Tournament from April 27 to May 4. The Terps will find out their seeding after conference play is completed. Updates will be available at umterps.com and @MarylandWLax on Twitter.

