Pirates fall to UNCW, 5-4

Morgan Johnson

went 4-for-4 at home with a solo home run, but East Carolina fell 5-4 on the final play of the game to UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night at Boseman Field.

The Pirates (30-15) dropped their second straight game, leaving 10 runners on base.

Kanisha Anderson would single in the top of the first inning and the Pirates would get back-to-back walks to load the bases before Johnson scored on a wild pitch to give ECU a 1-0 lead. The Seahawks would answer on an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, tying the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless second and third inning, UNCW would take the lead on an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth.

The Pirates would tie the game at 2-2 after one Taylor Woodring RBI double plated Anna Sawyer but ECU stranded two runners, including one at third base, to end the inning. UNCW would record a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to get back in front at 4-2.

ECU would battle back to tie the game on a home run by Johnson and a sacrifice fly by Kylee Schojan would score Payton Hudson . UNCW would hit two singles and score the winning run on a Pirate error.

East Carolina returns home for an American Athletic Conference series against South Florida on ESPN+ on Friday at 5 p.m.