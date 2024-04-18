Meg Lanning: Former Australia cricket captain explains the struggle that led to international retirement | Cricket news





Former Australian women's captain Meg Lanning said she struggled with weight loss and insomnia before suddenly retiring from international cricket last year. Lanning, who won the T20 World Cup five times and the 50-overs edition twice, withdrew from the Women's Ashes last year due to medical reasons and left the national team in November. The 32-year-old told the Howie Games podcast that she was struggling with an identity crisis outside of the sport and that her diet and training regime had become out of balance. “It just kind of spiraled,” said Lanning, who described running up to 60 miles a week while eating only two small meals a day. “I wasn't in a place where I could go on tour and play cricket and give the dedication that was required for that Ashes series, both mentally and physically. “I went from 64kg to about 57kg. The proportions were very skewed. “It was just completely out of control and I kept sliding. At some point it has to stop.” One of the game's most decorated players, Lanning also took an extended break in 2022 before returning the following year to lead Australia to the T20 World Cup title in South Africa. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



She said she also suffered from insomnia and at one point was only sleeping a few hours a night. “I was dreading the night because I knew I would go to bed and not be able to sleep,” she said. 'That would make me so angry. I would just get angrier at myself. If you can't sleep, you can't do anything.' Lanning has continued to play domestic T20 cricket and the lucrative Women's Premier League in India but has ruled out a return to the national team. Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Alyssa Healy replaced Lanning as Australia captain in December.

