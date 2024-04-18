Video: England's rich World Cup heritage





April 17, 2024 | Paul Stimpson A program from the first World Championships of 1926 in London, a bronze medal won by England at the 1939 World Cup in Cairo and memories of England's Swaythling Cup victory in 1953 were among the items on display recently at the Mark Bates Ltd National Championships were seen. England will of course host the centenary World Team Championships at the OVO Arena, Wembley, in 2026. Apart from the very first tournament 98 years ago, England has hosted the championships six more times in London in 1935, 1938, 1948 and 1954, Birmingham in 1977 and, most recently, in Manchester in 1997. England are also seventh on the all-time medal list, with a total of fourteen gold medals and just under a hundred medals. That rich heritage was captured in an exhibition of photographs and artefacts at the Nationals in Nottingham, which attracted much interest. The video below gives a preview of what spectators could see. The presentation was put together by Diane Webb, chair of Table Tennis England's Archive, Museums and Records Committee, who was also present throughout the weekend to answer questions from spectators. Diane said: It was very appreciated that we had the opportunity to display some of the association's artefacts, along with some that had been loaned for the occasion, at the National Championships. The theme was England players and England's involvement in the World Cup since 1926 and included a program from that first event. The photographic display proved popular and provided details of all the medals the England players had won, both in team events and individually. Photographs had been found of all but two players from 1926 who had won medals or taken part in the team events, earning an England cap for each country played against. Interest was shown by a wide range of spectators and players, spotting themselves, players they knew or players who had coached them. Some of the items on display are owned by Table Tennis England, some have been donated over the years and some were on temporary loan. We are always interested in historical memorabilia and in receiving donations, so if you have anything that you think would interest us, please contact Diane Webb.

