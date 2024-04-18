Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans emotional as he breaks down after cricket team's loss – WATCH





Did Shah Rukh Khan break down after KKR lost the IPL match against RR? Fans flood the internet with photos Last night's big match turned into an emotional roller coaster for fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan as he couldn't control his emotions while watching his team on the field and we have all the pictures and videos. Khan stood tall in support of his knights and played the perfect cheerleader. As the cricketers battled it out on the field, all eyes were on the stands where SRK was at his animated best. From hooting and cheering to even grooving to the melodies of the iconic ' Mafia boss ' soundtrack of the film, Shah Rukh stole all the attention.

While Khan started the match cheerfully, it unfortunately culminated in tears of disappointment as the match slipped from his team's grasp. Fans were moved to see the superstar overcome with emotion in the stands. Hearts broke at the sight of the actor crouched in a ball as he struggled to hold back tears. On social media, fans drew parallels between Khan and his iconic portrayal of Coach Kabir in 'Chak De India'.

However, Khan showed real sportsmanship and later took to the field to congratulate the winners and did his best to cheer up his team players. With his trademark charm, he lightened the mood with jovial comments, cheering up his team amid the disappointment.

A video posted by the team's official social media account saw the star enter the team's locker room to give the boys a motivational speech. “Today we didn't deserve to lose,” he said, assuring the men that they played well and fought well on the field.

SRK, who is yet to announce his next film project, remained committed to supporting his team throughout the season. The superstar also made sure that his children, AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan, joined his cheering squad. Son Aryan Khan was unable to attend the matches as he is currently shooting his directorial debut. Shah Rukh Khan leads the conversation, picks up KKR flags after IPL triumph; internet praises King Khan for his 'down-to-earth' gesture

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/shah-rukh-khan-leaves-fans-emotional-as-he-breaks-down-after-cricket-teams-loss-watch/articleshow/109360661.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos