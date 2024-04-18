Women's hockey announces 2024-2025 captains





WORCESTER, Mass. Holy Cross head women's hockey coach Katie Lachapelle announced the team captains for the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday. Rising senior defender Emma Min will wear the “C” for the first time. She will be joined by rising junior forward assistant captains Alexia Moreau and goalkeeper Brooke Loranger but also as a second-year forward Emily Crovo . “We are extremely excited to announce our captains for the 2024-2025 season,” said Lachapelle. “Emma will lead us as captain. She leads every day with consistency and determination. She is the ultimate teammate and competitor and has earned the C because of who she is as a person. Alexia, Brooke and Emily will be our assistant captains. We are watching looking forward to helping them lead with their actions and their ability to connect with everyone.” Min, a defensive powerhouse for the Crusaders, has appeared in 89 career games and averages one assist per season. The Canadian led the team in blocks during her junior season with 59, adding to her career total of 148. She was named Hockey East Defender of the Week for October 3-10, 2022. Moreau has been a consistent force for the Crusaders' attack, appearing in 67 games while taking on the Purple & White. She has established herself as one of the team's top scorers during her short two-year career, tallying 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists). She is a three-time Hockey East Rookie of the Week and was named Crusader of the Week from February 26 to March 3, 2024. Loranger, the last line of defense for Holy Cross, has appeared in 26 career games. The netminder has a record of 3-18-1 and has totaled 1303:52 minutes between the pipes for the Crusaders. She has made 625 career saves for a 2.99 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Crovo has appeared in every game since stepping on the Hill, playing all 35 games as a rookie. She scored 9 points (two goals, seven assists) in her first season and was named Hockey East Co-Rookie of the Week from January 22 to 28, 2024. FOLLOW THE CRUSADERS

Be sure to follow the Holy Cross women's ice hockey team and all things Crusader Athletics on social media!

