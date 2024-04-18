Sports
All of Zendaya's tennis-inspired outfits for the Challengers press tour
Zendaya is currently in the middle of a busy press tour for her highly anticipated film Challengers.
In the film, the 27-year-old actor plays Tashi, a tennis player-turned-coach who transformed her husband into a grand slam champion after his recent losing streak. Eventually, however, things take a turn when Tashi's partner is forced to play against his former best friend and her ex-boyfriend.
Although the film was initially set to be released last year, it was postponed due to the SAG AFTRA strike, which officially ended in November 2023. The film will hit theaters in the US on April 26, 2024.
With the film premiering in various parts of the world over the past month, Zendaya has been pulling out some of her best looks for each occasion. With the help of her iconic stylist Law Roach, she wows in glamorous tennis-themed dresses in celebration of her new film.
From bright green dresses to white miniskirts, here's a look at all of Zendaya's tennis-inspired looks, ahead of the US release of Challengers.
Green dress with a silhouette of a tennis player
On March 26, Zendaya attended the premiere of Challengers in Sydney, Australia. For the occasion, she opted for a custom green, floor-length dress designed by LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson.
The shimmering dress not only had a plunging neckline and a slit, but also featured an embellished black print of a figure holding up a tennis racket, as the figure prepared to serve a gold and black ball. She completed the outfit with a pair of matching green heels, green eyeshadow and diamond earrings.
During a video of the premiere shared on X by a fan, the Disney Channel alum even joked about her iconic dress while expressing her appreciation for Anderson and everyone who worked on it Challengers. Yes no, I came tonight as a tennis court. A blinding tennis court, she said.
Silver dress and heels with tennis balls
While promoting her film in Rome, Italy, on April 8, Zendaya paired the sporty theme with a sparkling dress with a pleated skirt. She wore a black and silver tennis dress with a deep neckline, from LOEWE, when she appeared at Hotel Hassler.
However, it was her white heels that stood out as each of her high heels had a green tennis ball attached to them. Her stylist, Roach, later joked about the look on Instagramwrite: Tennis but make it FASHION
White halter dress with embroidered tennis rackets
During the premiere of Challengers in London, Zendaya released another custom dress on April 11. She wore a white Thom Browne dress with a slit, halter neckline and red, white and blue hem details. The outfit also featured embroidery of mini tennis rackets.
As accessories, she had a silver tennis bracelet and a white bow in her blonde hair, which was braided.
White pleated jacket and skirt
On April 8, Zendaya walked the red carpet at the film premiere in Rome wearing an all-white Calvin Klein outfit. The Euphoria The star wore a single-breasted jacket, which was open, and a matching skirt with a slit. She paired the look with silver rings, earrings and a long diamond necklace.
According to the actor, the outfit felt appropriate for her character Challengersas she described the lookFashion as: Businesswoman Tashi in her tennis whites.
Green satin set
When Zendaya was in Paris to promote the film on April 6, she stunned in a bright green outfit, which almost matched the color of a tennis ball. She wore a satin green shirt and matching pants from Marc Jacons, paired with metallic heels.
Checked white and green mini dress
During the day Challengers during a photo shoot in Paris on April 6, Zendaya dressed in her two signature tennis colors: green and white. While at Maison De LAmrique Latine, she wore a plaid mini dress from Louis Vuitton, with a halter neckline and dark green buttons. She paired the green and white look with a white headband and heels.
Knitted sweater and maxi skirt
On April 13, Zendaya made an appearance in Monaco, wearing the Challengers photo interview at Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. For the occasion, she once again brought out her tennis whites, as she wore a knitted sweater and a slit maxi skirt from Brunello Cucinelli. She paired the outfit with matching white heels.
Custom tennis ensemble
While in Monaco, the Dune star also got the chance to wear a custom tennis outfit from On Running. She stunned in a white polo shirt, beige skirt and white sneakers, with the look even inspired by a beloved tennis player: Althea Gibson.
THANK YOU to the team at @on running to recreate Althea Gibson's ICONIC tennis white, Roach wrote on Instagramas she shares snaps of Zendaya in the outfit.
Bright green dress with tennis ball
After the premiere of Challengers in Los Angeles, California, on April 16, Zendaya headed to the afterparty in a different tennis-themed look designed by Celia Kritharioti. The actress wore a neon green dress with a plunging neckline and slit, with the look even featuring a matching tennis ball at the front.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/zendaya-challengers-tennis-outfits-b2530258.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Patients face a new normal of medicine shortages as the UK grapples with supply issues and the impact of leaving the EU.
- Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor gets nostalgic as '2 States' turns 10 – News
- All of Zendaya's tennis-inspired outfits for the Challengers press tour
- Fashion in 1910s Greenwich Village
- Construction underway on interim housing at the West Hollywood Holloway Motel
- Lahore, Pakistan hosts 24th Asia Forum Technology Innovation Event
- A strong earthquake strikes Japan, injuring 9 people with minor injuries
- Cruise extends brand association with Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor
- Best college football transfer portal available: The 10 best players to watch this spring
- The Best Influencer-Approved Fashion Mom Styles
- Entries for the Insurance Times Tech and Innovation Awards are now open!
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba before their meeting