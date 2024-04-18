All of Zendaya's tennis-inspired outfits for the Challengers press tour

Stay ahead of the trends in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trends in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Zendaya is currently in the middle of a busy press tour for her highly anticipated film Challengers.

In the film, the 27-year-old actor plays Tashi, a tennis player-turned-coach who transformed her husband into a grand slam champion after his recent losing streak. Eventually, however, things take a turn when Tashi's partner is forced to play against his former best friend and her ex-boyfriend.

Although the film was initially set to be released last year, it was postponed due to the SAG AFTRA strike, which officially ended in November 2023. The film will hit theaters in the US on April 26, 2024.

With the film premiering in various parts of the world over the past month, Zendaya has been pulling out some of her best looks for each occasion. With the help of her iconic stylist Law Roach, she wows in glamorous tennis-themed dresses in celebration of her new film.

From bright green dresses to white miniskirts, here's a look at all of Zendaya's tennis-inspired looks, ahead of the US release of Challengers.

Green dress with a silhouette of a tennis player

On March 26, Zendaya attended the premiere of Challengers in Sydney, Australia. For the occasion, she opted for a custom green, floor-length dress designed by LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson.

The shimmering dress not only had a plunging neckline and a slit, but also featured an embellished black print of a figure holding up a tennis racket, as the figure prepared to serve a gold and black ball. She completed the outfit with a pair of matching green heels, green eyeshadow and diamond earrings.

During a video of the premiere shared on X by a fan, the Disney Channel alum even joked about her iconic dress while expressing her appreciation for Anderson and everyone who worked on it Challengers. Yes no, I came tonight as a tennis court. A blinding tennis court, she said.

Silver dress and heels with tennis balls

While promoting her film in Rome, Italy, on April 8, Zendaya paired the sporty theme with a sparkling dress with a pleated skirt. She wore a black and silver tennis dress with a deep neckline, from LOEWE, when she appeared at Hotel Hassler.

However, it was her white heels that stood out as each of her high heels had a green tennis ball attached to them. Her stylist, Roach, later joked about the look on Instagramwrite: Tennis but make it FASHION

White halter dress with embroidered tennis rackets

( Getty Images for Warner Bros )

During the premiere of Challengers in London, Zendaya released another custom dress on April 11. She wore a white Thom Browne dress with a slit, halter neckline and red, white and blue hem details. The outfit also featured embroidery of mini tennis rackets.

As accessories, she had a silver tennis bracelet and a white bow in her blonde hair, which was braided.

White pleated jacket and skirt

On April 8, Zendaya walked the red carpet at the film premiere in Rome wearing an all-white Calvin Klein outfit. The Euphoria The star wore a single-breasted jacket, which was open, and a matching skirt with a slit. She paired the look with silver rings, earrings and a long diamond necklace.

According to the actor, the outfit felt appropriate for her character Challengersas she described the lookFashion as: Businesswoman Tashi in her tennis whites.

Green satin set

When Zendaya was in Paris to promote the film on April 6, she stunned in a bright green outfit, which almost matched the color of a tennis ball. She wore a satin green shirt and matching pants from Marc Jacons, paired with metallic heels.

Checked white and green mini dress

During the day Challengers during a photo shoot in Paris on April 6, Zendaya dressed in her two signature tennis colors: green and white. While at Maison De LAmrique Latine, she wore a plaid mini dress from Louis Vuitton, with a halter neckline and dark green buttons. She paired the green and white look with a white headband and heels.

Knitted sweater and maxi skirt

( Getty Images for Warner Bros Pic )

On April 13, Zendaya made an appearance in Monaco, wearing the Challengers photo interview at Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. For the occasion, she once again brought out her tennis whites, as she wore a knitted sweater and a slit maxi skirt from Brunello Cucinelli. She paired the outfit with matching white heels.

Custom tennis ensemble

While in Monaco, the Dune star also got the chance to wear a custom tennis outfit from On Running. She stunned in a white polo shirt, beige skirt and white sneakers, with the look even inspired by a beloved tennis player: Althea Gibson.

THANK YOU to the team at @on running to recreate Althea Gibson's ICONIC tennis white, Roach wrote on Instagramas she shares snaps of Zendaya in the outfit.

Bright green dress with tennis ball

After the premiere of Challengers in Los Angeles, California, on April 16, Zendaya headed to the afterparty in a different tennis-themed look designed by Celia Kritharioti. The actress wore a neon green dress with a plunging neckline and slit, with the look even featuring a matching tennis ball at the front.