CAA Men's Tennis Championships start on Thursday



CAA MEN'S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

RICHMOND, Va. (April 17, 2024) The 2024 CAA Men's Tennis Championship kicks off Thursday with 11 teams competing for the conference title at the Mackesy Tennis Center on the Millie West Courts on the campus of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. The field of eleven teams is the largest in the history of the men's championship.

The tournament starts on Thursday with three first-round matches. At 9:00 AM, #8 Charleston meets #9 North Carolina A&T, followed by #7 Drexel vs. #10 Hofstra at 12:00 PM. To close out opening day at 3:00 PM, #6 Campbell makes his CAA tournament debut against #11 Hampton.

The quarterfinals begin Friday at 9 a.m. as top seed and defending champion UNCW faces the Charleston/North Carolina A&T winner, followed by #4 Monmouth vs. #5 William & Mary at noon. Second-seeded Delaware will take on the winner of Drexel/Hofstra at 3:00 PM and #3 Elon will fight the winner of Campbell/Hampton at 6:00 PM

The two semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM and the championship match is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM, with the winner automatically earning a berth in the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship.

UNCW (14-5) has captured the past three CAA men's tennis titles and is looking to win its 10th championship in 15 years. The Seahawks, who are ranked No. 52 in the latest ITA rankings, bring back five of the six members of their singles lineup from a year ago, led by first-team All-CAA honoree Harold Huens and Reece Falck, as well as veterans Bek Rasamatov and Gabe Hurtado. UNCW is on a nine-match winning streak, including victories over No. 50 Old Dominion and No. 48 Liberty last week.

Delaware (15-3), ranked No. 71 in the latest ITA rankings, received the highest tournament seed in program history. The Blue Hens started the season on a 13-game winning streak and are looking to earn their first CAA tournament title. Karol Malirz and Nikolaj Talimaa top Delaware's lineup, while No. 3 singles player Javier Ruiz has a doubles match record of 14-1.

Elon (14-7) has reached the championship game in three of the past four tournaments and captured its first CAA title in 2019. The Phoenix are led by Veljko Krstic and 2023 CAA Player of the Year Daniel Martin in the top two of his class . lineup and No. 3 singles player Oskar Antinheimo has a 14-5 record in doubles matches.

Monmouth (15-5) advanced to the semifinals of the CAA tournament in its inaugural season in 2023 and spent much of the spring in the national rankings. The Hawks have had excellent seasons thanks to their top two singles players, Mateo Bivol and Adam Hillerby.

William & Mary (12-9) spent several weeks in the national rankings in the spring and enter the tournament on a three-game win streak. The Tribe has won four CAA titles and has reached the finals in three of the past six tournaments. Topping the lineup for W&M are Alexandre Leblanc and Satchel Benn.

Campbell (12-7), which has won five of its last six games, is making its first appearance in the CAA tournament after reaching the Big South championship game six times in the past nine years. The Camels' top two players, Damien Nezar and Benjamin Maes, are a combined 23-6 in singles doubles matches.

Drexel (12-8) advanced to the semifinals of last year's tournament and is looking to continue that success. The Dragons have experience at the top of the lineup with All-CAA standout Alan Jesudason and No. 2 player Hussein El Tawil has 10 singles wins.

Charleston (11-10) has reached the CAA tournament finals three times, winning its only title in 2016. The Cougars have Mattia Bernardi and Zac Larke in the top two of the lineup.

North Carolina A&T (15-4) enters the championship on a three-game winning streak. The Aggies are led by Esteban Lopez, who earned first-team All-CAA honors in 2023, and Lucas Coupu-Moison.

Hofstra (7-10) won three of its last four games, including a 4-3 victory over Monmouth to close the regular season. At the top of the Pride lineup are Ostap Kovalenko and Joshua Reynolds.

Hampton (8-13) has gone 5-1 in its last six games heading into the tournament. The Pirates will rely on Emiliano Jorquera and reigning CAA Player of the Week Daniel Flynn to top their lineup.

There is free admission to all matches of the 2024 CAA Men's Tennis Championships.

In the event of inclement weather, matches will be moved to the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center on the William & Mary campus.

To stay up to date on what's happening, be sure to follow the CAA on Twitter (@CAASports), Instagram (@caasports) and join the conversation using the hashtag #CAAChamps. For live results, recaps, highlights and more, visit CAASports.com/mtennis.