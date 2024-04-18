I might quit cricket if the injury problems continue

Jofra Archer has warned that he could retire from cricket if his injury problems persist, stating that I don't know if I have another stop-start year in me.

Archer, who made a brilliant start to his international career in the summer of 2019 when he was England's leading wicket-taker in the World Cup win and then bowled superbly in the Ashes series, has been battling injuries over the past five years. He last played in a professional match last year and is returning from a series of stress fractures to his right elbow and back. Archers last test was in February 2021.

While the fast bowler hopes to be included in England's provisional Twenty20 World Cup squad, due to be named before May 1, he admitted he will consider quitting the game altogether if he stages another comeback ruined by an injury.

Last year I played from January to May because I was also going to the IPL. And the year before that I played maybe one or two games for Sussex, so hopefully I haven't had anything for a whole year, from June 1st and when June 1st comes next year, hopefully I haven't had any breaks and injuries, and just played consistently. .

It's been a while and honestly I don't know if I have another stop-start year in me, he said on 4CAST's The Athletes Voice podcast. That is the truth. I don't know if I still have one.

Archer, who is 29, also described how he was affected by negative comments on social media. Everyone honest, everyone has an opinion. It doesn't matter what you do or how good you are, everyone will bump into you at some point.

Archer says if fit and selected he would love the opportunity to play in the T20 World Cup in front of family and friends in his native Barbados. England begin their World Cup campaign at Kensington Oval, with matches against Scotland and Australia on June 4 and 8. The fast bowler is yet to play an international match in Barbados.

“I really want to be part of the team,” he said. I really want to play at home again. I would love my family and my dogs at that first competition. I haven't played for England at all this year so I think it would be very fitting if that could happen.

Archer said he tried not to put too much pressure on his comeback. England director Rob Key revealed to Telegraph Sport that Archer will not feature in Test cricket this summer, but there are hopes he could still feature in the 2025/26 Ashes.

The last two years have really been stop-start, so I think everyone will take it easy a little bit, Archer said. When I'm ready, great, have a nice day. But if I don't, they still support me until when I'm ready.

Worst case scenario, even if I don't make it to the World Cup for whatever reason, there's still the T20 Blast, and there's still the Hundred. There is still cricket that I haven't gotten a chance to play in over the years. As much as I want to play in the World Cup, if it doesn't happen for whatever reason, at least I know I can be somewhat active.

Last year England handed Archer a two-year central contract worth 800,000 a year, which shows how much his speed and skill are valued by management.

England are right about Archer's return, but time is running out