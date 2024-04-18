Albany football star AJ Simon dead at 25, a week before the NFL Draft





Former University at Albany defensive lineman Amitral AJ Simon is dead. He was 25. The news of Simon's death comes a week before the start of the 2024 NFL Draftwho is the collegiate football star announced he was coming in December 2023. The school's football team reported his death to its official X account, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, April 17. “The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral “AJ” Simon this morning. He was a great young man and an even better teammate during his time at UAlbany,” the statement said. Amitral AJ Simon.

AJ Simon/Instagram

He was remembered as “a role model both on and off the field” who “served as a pillar for this program over the past two years.” “He will be deeply missed,” the team wrote at the end of their statement. Head football coach Greg Gattuso also remembered Simon Xexpressing that he had “had two joyful years of coaching and friendship with him”. “My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for number 8,” his statement continued. Taylor O'Connor, the team's director of digital content and communications, said Simon would “text me for cool edits after the season ended and he started preparing for the NFL Draft.” “[He] was always so kind and grateful for everything I sent him. I joked with him, “Don't forget me if you make it to the NFL!” He laughed and said, “Never!” O'Connor recalled X. Simon began his collegiate career at Bloomsburg University before transferring to the University at Albany, where he served 2023 All-CAA first-team defensive selectionPhil Steele All-CAA first-team selection and FCS Football Central First Team All-American honoree. The Pennsylvania native was also a talent off the field, as he was named as part of the Fall 2023 CAA Commissioners Academic Honor Roll. Never miss a story you sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. According to the football team announcementSimon was recognized with honors, meaning his GPA was between 3.0 and 3.7.

