5 Men's Tennis set for rematch with #4 Seattle U in WAC tournament opener





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's tennis team is familiar with the scenario that awaits us at 9 a.m. Thursday. The #5 Vaqueros will play the #4 Seattle U Redhawks in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tennis Tournament. These teams faced off a week and a half ago, with Seattle U earning a narrow 4-3 victory. Last year, the Redhawks (4-13) also won the league matchup between these programs. They faced each other soon after in the first round of the 2023 WAC Tournament, and the Vaqueros got revenge with a 4-2 come-from-behind win. Emilien Burnel settling at No. 1 singles for their first WAC tournament win since 2018. The Vaqueros (8-16) feel they have an advantage as UTRGV hosts the tournament at the HEB Tennis Center at Pendleton Park in Harlingen. They know the facility and are used to the weather, which is expected to be warm and sunny and could cause problems for a team used to playing indoors. “Any time you know you got a good result the last time you played against the same team in the same place, it comes with a bit of confidence. But we all know it's a different team for us this year, it is a different team for them.” head coach Nathan Robinson said. “Our guys are very locked in and ready to hit the court tomorrow. No one else in our conference has the same conditions: the heat, the humidity and the wind that we practice in every day, especially in April. And we didn't have that.” to jump on a flight or ride far. We are at home, we feel comfortable, we are relaxed and we enjoy being in our element.' The Vaqueros are focused and determined to make a run this weekend. They've been working hard, mixing up double teams, and they're ready to go. UTRGV hopes to see many supporters enjoying this high-level event. Admission is free and the public is cordially invited to attend. All matches can be viewed live on ESPN+ and WACInternational.tv. “Our guys have a lot of confidence. They feel good about themselves. We've been working really hard the last few days,” Robinson said. “Hopefully we'll have a lot of orange in the stands and a lot of fans. That will be big for us. Our guys are really having fun with it and feeding off it.” Support UTRGV Men's Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2024/4/17/mens-tennis-5-mens-tennis-ready-for-rematch-with-4-seattle-u-in-wac-tournament-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos