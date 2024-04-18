Sports
First-class cricket could be pulling out stumps at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park
First-class matches have been held at Pukekura Park since the 1950s.
By Robin Martin van RNZ
First-class cricket at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park – a ground once described by cricket bible Wisden as one of the top six venues in the world – could be about to hit six.
As part of the council's Long Term Plan (LTP), ratepayers are being asked to decide whether they want to spend $16.3 million to replace the earthquake-prone Bellringer Pavilion to meet the demands of top players – or whether they risk that the location is being used.
Cricket has been played at Pukekura Park since the 1890s, hosting first-class matches since the 1950s and the park hosted a men's World Cup match in 1992.
Famous for its steep terraces, short boundaries and idyllic bush setting, it was awarded the Wisden award in 2007, and the British newspaper the Telegraph ten years later included it in a list of the 14 most beautiful cricket grounds in the world.
But New Zealand Cricket appealed against the dilapidated conditions of the Bellringer Pavilion in 2022.
Taranaki Cricket general manager Ryan Evans said there had been a long list of complaints about the facility, which was built in 1924.
The changing rooms are too small. They are not really fit for purpose in modern professional sports.
And another factor is some of the associated facilities, like media facilities, match official facilities, dining facilities, things like that. They're just not really where they need to be for modern professional sports.
For the recently completed season, temporary container-style changing rooms had been used for the venue's six first-class matches.
Evans said without first-class cricket, Pukekura Park was a no-brainer.
A day on the terraces of Puke Park is something I have enjoyed since childhood, and I think it would for many thousands of Taranaki people.
One of the things that stands out to me is how much people love this property as a place to play and watch. It is a special place with special feelings.
Evans believed Pukekura Park would be a perfect venue for women's internationals, but even he hesitated at the expense of what he described as a gilded redevelopment.
Even within Taranaki's cricket community, it would be fair to say some eyebrows have been raised about the cost. Taranaki Cricket would certainly be open to exploring what some of the other options might look like, but they haven't been presented to us yet.
That would be music to Councilor Gordon Brown's ears.
One item that caught everyone's attention [in the LTP consultation document]I think it's the Bellringer Pavilion shift. That will be demolished at Pukekura Park – one of the six best cricket grounds in the world – but a price tag of $16.3 million is unacceptable.
He wanted the council to go back to the drawing board.
Well, personally I want to see the pavilion rebuilt so we can get back to hosting top-flight cricket, but everything comes with a price tag, and that's one we need to dive deeper into and see what savings can be made.
The results of a preliminary council survey of 300 residents showed they were divided on the Bellringer Pavilion proposal – 41 percent were in favor of the $16 million rebuild, while 36 percent wanted a $1 million basic repair, bringing back first-class cricket would be on the map. location in danger.
Park visitors contacted by RNZ fell into both camps.
Hunter was in favor of reconstruction.
I have always regarded cricket as an important part of tourism here in New Plymouth, and if the pavilion is prone to earthquakes then it certainly needs to be replaced.
But Greg felt this wasn't the right time.
I think it's too much at this point. I think too many people are hurting economically, with their interest rates, their mortgages, etc. It would be nice to have, but right now I don't think we can afford it.
Kay wasn't a fan either.
What's wrong with the way things are now? Fix that building there already. It's there, its heritage. Leave it.
Phil believed that the council's focus should be elsewhere.
Well, we don't have many first-class matches here anyway. The city should focus on our water and sewer systems. Forget all these beautiful buildings.
Mitch was on the same page.
Spend it fixing this thing. We don't need any more monuments. People who can spend this money tend to run away with themselves.
Other options in the LTP consultation document included demolishing the pavilion and not replacing it or delaying work on the building.
The public consultation on the LTP closes on Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/whanganui-chronicle/news/first-class-cricket-could-be-pulling-up-stumps-at-new-plymouths-pukekura-park/XNFBQ25NWND2NGBWTLOTZ75S2Y/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Modi's cult status should help him win a third term, experts say
- Mitsotakis will meet Erdogan on May 13 in Ankara
- Florida blocks sale of CBD products to Hollywood companies
- First-class cricket could be pulling out stumps at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park
- Is there anyone on tour who dresses better than Keith Mitchell? | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags
- Retail Technology Show announces new innovation showcase for 2024 in London next week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Boston Dynamic has retired its famous robot
- China criticizes US investigation into its shipbuilding industry, says move is a 'mistake on top of a mistake' – NBC Los Angeles
- Biden to triple taxes on Chinese steel and block Japan's takeover of US Steel | Joe Biden
- Warwick Davis: Samantha, Wife of Harry Potter and Star Wars Actors, Dies at Age 53
- Google fires 28 employees who protested Israeli cloud contract
- Stock market today: Wall Street is higher after its four-day losing streak | national news