First-class cricket could be pulling out stumps at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park

First-class matches have been held at Pukekura Park since the 1950s.

By Robin Martin van RNZ

First-class cricket at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park – a ground once described by cricket bible Wisden as one of the top six venues in the world – could be about to hit six.

As part of the council's Long Term Plan (LTP), ratepayers are being asked to decide whether they want to spend $16.3 million to replace the earthquake-prone Bellringer Pavilion to meet the demands of top players – or whether they risk that the location is being used.

Cricket has been played at Pukekura Park since the 1890s, hosting first-class matches since the 1950s and the park hosted a men's World Cup match in 1992.

Famous for its steep terraces, short boundaries and idyllic bush setting, it was awarded the Wisden award in 2007, and the British newspaper the Telegraph ten years later included it in a list of the 14 most beautiful cricket grounds in the world.

But New Zealand Cricket appealed against the dilapidated conditions of the Bellringer Pavilion in 2022.

Taranaki Cricket general manager Ryan Evans said there had been a long list of complaints about the facility, which was built in 1924.

The changing rooms are too small. They are not really fit for purpose in modern professional sports.

And another factor is some of the associated facilities, like media facilities, match official facilities, dining facilities, things like that. They're just not really where they need to be for modern professional sports.

For the recently completed season, temporary container-style changing rooms had been used for the venue's six first-class matches.

Evans said without first-class cricket, Pukekura Park was a no-brainer.

A day on the terraces of Puke Park is something I have enjoyed since childhood, and I think it would for many thousands of Taranaki people.

One of the things that stands out to me is how much people love this property as a place to play and watch. It is a special place with special feelings.

Evans believed Pukekura Park would be a perfect venue for women's internationals, but even he hesitated at the expense of what he described as a gilded redevelopment.

Taranaki Cricket general manager Ryan Evans. Photo / RNZ / Robin Martin

Even within Taranaki's cricket community, it would be fair to say some eyebrows have been raised about the cost. Taranaki Cricket would certainly be open to exploring what some of the other options might look like, but they haven't been presented to us yet.

That would be music to Councilor Gordon Brown's ears.

One item that caught everyone's attention [in the LTP consultation document]I think it's the Bellringer Pavilion shift. That will be demolished at Pukekura Park – one of the six best cricket grounds in the world – but a price tag of $16.3 million is unacceptable.

He wanted the council to go back to the drawing board.

Well, personally I want to see the pavilion rebuilt so we can get back to hosting top-flight cricket, but everything comes with a price tag, and that's one we need to dive deeper into and see what savings can be made.

The results of a preliminary council survey of 300 residents showed they were divided on the Bellringer Pavilion proposal – 41 percent were in favor of the $16 million rebuild, while 36 percent wanted a $1 million basic repair, bringing back first-class cricket would be on the map. location in danger.

Park visitors contacted by RNZ fell into both camps.

Hunter was in favor of reconstruction.

I have always regarded cricket as an important part of tourism here in New Plymouth, and if the pavilion is prone to earthquakes then it certainly needs to be replaced.

But Greg felt this wasn't the right time.

I think it's too much at this point. I think too many people are hurting economically, with their interest rates, their mortgages, etc. It would be nice to have, but right now I don't think we can afford it.

Kay wasn't a fan either.

What's wrong with the way things are now? Fix that building there already. It's there, its heritage. Leave it.

Phil believed that the council's focus should be elsewhere.

Well, we don't have many first-class matches here anyway. The city should focus on our water and sewer systems. Forget all these beautiful buildings.

Mitch was on the same page.

Spend it fixing this thing. We don't need any more monuments. People who can spend this money tend to run away with themselves.

Other options in the LTP consultation document included demolishing the pavilion and not replacing it or delaying work on the building.

The public consultation on the LTP closes on Friday.