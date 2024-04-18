Schools in Albuquerque are locking people out of the slopes and tennis courts





Albuquerque Public Schools receives millions of dollars in voter-approved bonds to build schools and athletic facilities. These are essentially loans funded with your tax dollars. But now the district has installed fences and locked gates throughout the city, preventing people living in the neighborhoods from using the courts and tennis courts after school. In-Depth Analysis: Goal 7 Examines But people who live in the neighborhoods say they should be allowed to I use the county's outdoor facilities because it's their tax money. I practice there on the infield because it's a cushion and it's flat, not like grass, Lisa Valle said. And then of course the training follows. Valle likes the facility and had no problem voting for a bond to help pay for it. But, “We came to our usual training and we saw the fence being built. And of course the gates were 'We all knew what was coming down the pike,' Valle said. During spring break, she noticed the gates were locked and could they don't get in. “How disappointing is it that, you know, one of the Great facilities that we pay for and feel safe with will be close to us, like so many others,” Valle said last year began installing fences at several of its schools in the city. School officials said at the time that they were doing so to improve security on campuses. Ironically, they used money from voter-approved bonds to do so gates at La Cueva have opened, so post signs next to the track telling people that the facilities are reserved for students. “You just showed me that sign, which is very interesting and very disturbing to me at the same time,” says Brad Winter, a former city councilor. worked for APS and as Chief Operating Officer was in charge of all facilities at APS. “And so in the past, for example, they have been open to outdoor space for community use for 30 years.” The winter caused bonds to be passed on at APS. And he said the school district has promised over the years that the facilities would be available to the public if they voted for the bond. “We're part of the community. And when you pass these bonds, you're helping everyone in the community.” Winter said. Can APS do this legally if taxpayers are footing the bill?” The short answer is yes. The school district can restrict access to school property,” said KOAT legal expert John Day. “It certainly may be disappointing for people who enjoy running on tracks and using facilities, but the school is well within its rights to restrict access to student, faculty, staff and school events.” sense,” Winter said. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTubeAPS has another bond election coming up in 2025. Winter said he's concerned that locking the gates could have an impact when asked whether voters will approve future bonds. “You're cutting out the entire population of the people who actually vote and who support because of a There are very few people who could cause problems,” Winter said after hearing that the gates lock, he contacted the new superintendent, Gabriella Blakey. He said she sent him a text saying they were working on it. Target 7 also contacted APS and spoke to them about using sports facilities .We will follow up on their response. Stay up to date with the latest news updates with the KOAT app. You can download it here.

Albuquerque Public Schools receives millions of dollars in voter-approved bonds to build schools and athletic facilities. These are essentially loans that are financed with your tax money. But now the district has installed fences and locked gates throughout the city so that people living in the neighborhoods cannot use the courts and tennis courts after school. Deep dive: Goal 7 investigates But people who live in the neighborhoods say they should be able to use the neighborhood's outdoor facilities because it's their tax dollars that pay for them. I practice there on the infield because it's a cushion and it's flat, not like grass, Lisa Valle said. And then of course keep track of training. Valle likes the facility and had no problem voting for a bond to help pay for it. But, “We got to our usual training and we saw the fence being built. And of course the fences weren't open yet, so we all knew what was coming down the pike,” Valle said. During spring break, she discovered the gates were locked and she couldn't get in. “How disappointing it is that, you know, one of the great facilities that we help pay for and feel safe with is going to be close to us, like so many others,” Valle said. Last year, APS started installing fences at various schools in the city. School officials said at the time that they were doing this to improve safety on campuses. Ironically, they used money from voter-approved bonds to do so. Fast forward to this year and the gates at La Cueva have gone up. Therefore, hang signs along the track stating that the facilities are reserved for students. “You just showed me that sign, which to me is very interesting and very disturbing at the same time,” said Brad Winter, a former city councilman who worked for APS and was in charge of all facilities at APS when he was there. general manager. “And so in the past, for example, La Cueva has been open to outdoor space for community use for 30 years.” Winter used to help pass bonds at APS. And he said the school district has promised over the years that the facilities would be available to the public if they voted for the bond. “We are part of the community. And when you pass on these tapes, you help everyone in the community,” Winter said. Can APS do this legally if taxpayers foot the bill? “The short answer is yes. The school district can restrict access to school property,” said KOAT legal expert John Day. “It certainly may be disappointing for people who enjoy running on tracks and using facilities, but the school is well within its rights to restrict access to students, faculty, staff and school events.” “But that doesn't mean it makes sense,” Winter said. Follow us on social: Facebook | Tweet | Instagram | YouTube APS has another bond election scheduled for 2025. Winter said he worries that locking the gates could affect whether voters will approve future bonds. “You're cutting out the entire population of the people who actually vote and support because a few people could cause problems,” Winter said. Winter said after he heard the gates were locked, he contacted the new superintendent, Gabriella Blakey. He said she texted him saying they were working on it. Target 7 also contacted APS and spoke to them about the use of sports facilities. We will follow up on their response. Stay up to date with the latest news updates with the KOAT app. You can download it here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koat.com/article/albuquerque-schools-lock-up-tracks-tennis-courts/60530468 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos