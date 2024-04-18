Table tennis: 'The ability of authorities to ruin our sport fascinates me' Simon Gauzy is not angry about the organization of the World Cup

the necessary

The Table Tennis World Cup will take place in Macau this year and all the French have already been eliminated. This year the competition is organized according to a new system that is not unanimous. After his defeat in the group stage, Simon Gauzy from Toulouse strongly criticized the organization on social networks.

The organization of the group stages of the Macau Table Tennis World Cup in China has been particularly criticized by certain athletes. In particular by the Toulouse table tennis player Simon Gauzy.

Eliminated in the group stage on Wednesday April 17, the Frenchman still impressed after a very good match against Mohamed El-Beiali (3-1). However, he lost to the Korean Jang Woo-jin (4-0). Problem: To gain entry to Round 16, you must finish first in your group. To hope for this victory, Gauzy could not lose more than two sets against the Korean table tennis player.

While down two sets, Simon Gauzy decided to no longer be involved in the next two, a way of protesting against a system he considers particularly bad: “I am a player who never gives up, good or bad. Down 2-0 and eliminated because I had only won my first match 3-1, it was impossible for me to play well because I was already 2nd in the group. Request was denied,” said the table tennis player on social networks.

A tiebreak throw or tail

And this is not the only problem that Simon Gauzy highlights; According to him, the entire system is not functioning. “The ability of the authorities to ruin our sport fascinates me,” he adds. He who has now played six World Cups is baffled by the new competition format that the ITTF (the International Table Tennis Federation) wants.

For me the “World Championship” is over. The ability of the authorities to ruin our sport fascinates me.

For him, the group stages are no longer “pools with real matches against the best players in the world”. “Actually, the World Cup really starts today with the best 16. Because not a single player had the feeling of playing a real Ping match. You not only have to win, but also win easily. There is no point.” he wrote again about “They would have drawn heads or tails to determine who came out of the pool, that turned me off,” fumed Simon Gauzy.

And I forgot that if there was a perfect tie, they would have tossed a coin to determine who came out of the pool. It turned me off.

An organization that is “killing mental health”

Finally, the Toulouse native regrets the changing decisions of the federation during the competition. “We made players believe they qualified in the 8th foul.” A situation that happened to the Danish table tennis player Jonathan Groth. “The ITTF media asked me how I managed to triumph in my group and what my expectations were for the rest of the tournament. 1 hour and 30 minutes later the ITTF changed the results and I came second… Thank you for killing my common sense,” he explained in an Instagram post.

The new World Cup regulations seem to have a number of problems, let's hope that changes will take place for the next edition.

