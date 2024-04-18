Startups behind sustainable aviation fuel and cricket snacks win S$1 million in funding each





MAKING ALTERNATIVE JET FUEL GAFT, which stands for Green Air Fuel Technology, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a major problem in aviation, by replacing conventional jet fuel with an alternative type of fuel that uses carbon dioxide and renewable energy. It does not use used cooking oil, the typical raw material used to make sustainable jet fuel. There aren't many things like that around, GAFT vice president of business development Martin Spencer told CNA's Singapore Tonight. The product we make is something very similar to used cooking oil, but completely synthetic. Mr Spencer said the start-up is looking to supplement demand for sustainable aviation fuel to meet a recent target set by Singapore. From 2026, all flights departing from the country must use at least 1 percent sustainable aviation fuel, with the aim of increasing this to 3 to 5 percent by 2030. GAFT will also look to produce its alternative fuel in Singapore, as part of The Liveability Challenge to explore the opportunities that foreign companies have in the country. SERVING CRICKET CHIPS As for Cricket One, co-founder Bicky Nguyen said climate change and limited resources could force people to forego the luxury of meat protein on a daily basis. The start-up has come up with cricket chips. We realized that presenting a whole insect to consumers might be too hardcore for them, so what we need to do is incorporate the nutrition from crickets into the final product, Ms. Nguyen told CNA. Cricket Ones products are already sold in 27 countries. Ms. Nguyen said her company will focus on selling its retail items in Vietnam and Singapore. The Singapore Food Agency had said in April last year that 16 species of insects, including crickets and silkworms, would be given the green light for consumption in the second half of 2023. However, the agency has not yet given its approval. It said in January that it is still finalizing implementation details and aims to introduce the regulatory framework in the first half of this year. Ms. Nguyen said: Our goal is to diversify and reform our food system, and the way to achieve that is to harmonize the food options available. There is a role for insects because they are more sustainable and (they have) a more efficient agricultural process. They are packed with minerals, vitamins and especially proteins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/cricket-insect-snacks-food-sustainable-aviation-fuel-start-ups-winners-liveability-challenge-4274816 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos