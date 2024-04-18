Rafael Nadal is solving a tennis riddle and we solve it together with him

Put aside all awe and wonder.

Rafael Nadal's tennis career has long been an exercise in solving riddles, for him and for everyone else.

There were the early days where we wondered if anyone could really play tennis like that That. They were the late teens when he left everyone scratching their heads over the physics of spinning a ball that shot toward his opponent's eyes. Then came the question of how long he could play his rough, painful, physical style before his body gave out.

He has spent much of the past decade losing large chunks of seasons to injuries wondering when he should return. When he comes back, we'll have figured out if he's lost anything, looking for signs of aging and slipping.

But there has never been anything quite like solving Nadal's riddle right now, as he desperately searches for what is likely a last chance for a magical leap on his beloved red clay, playing on his surgically repaired and re-injured left hip and thigh and various other things. other damaged body parts.

In Barcelona this week, Nadal played his first tournament since January, his fourth in seventeen months. So what of the opening round demolition of the physically and psychologically outmatched Flavio Cobolli, a 21-year-old Italian?

How should we view his defeat by Australian Alex de Minaur, 25 years old and 11th in the ATP rankings, but without much of a record on clay, even if his speed and fluidity suggest he should have a good record?

What kinds of clues can they provide?

Cobolli and De Minaur only know a tennis world where Nadal is a deity. They played him on a field that bears his name. Cobolli seemed to buckle at the knees after his first look at the headband. Immediately after the victory, De Minaur was simply grateful that he had not had to play against Nadal a few years earlier.

The Italian made 41 unforced errors, including 27 of the 34 points won by Nadal in the first set. How many mistakes are really unforced in that kind of psychological situation?

Rafa is back, Cobolli declared after walking off the court following Nadal's 6-2, 6-3 defeat.

To wait. Is he? He doesn't really seem to know, at least not yet.

After beating Cobolli, Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, a 12-time winner in Barcelona and the greatest ever clay-court player, lamented the difficulty of solving the riddle before him. Reaching his full potential means putting maximum emphasis on his greatest weakness, his body, so that he can perhaps maximize everything else.

It's super hard, honestly, he said. It's hard to keep all this under control and do logical things when you're competing and when I'm competing in places that are super special to me emotionally.

It was difficult to control the conditions today, but I managed because I was more or less in control. I didn't have to make tremendous efforts in terms of physical demands. Let's see if I can continue to do that the right way, he said.

He has to apply enough pressure to find his rhythm. He needs to put himself through the necessary tests so that he can shoot as well as he can when the French Open arrives at the end of May, but not so much that he gets injured and can't get to Roland-Garros.

Add to that playing in front of Spanish audiences, in his favorite tournaments and with perhaps the most competitive psyche in the world, and the mystery quickly becomes very complicated.



Right now the most important thing is not winning, but leaving the tournament healthy, Nadal said after De Minaur defeated him 7-5, 6-1. After losing the first set, the match was over.

This is the player who two years ago, after months of barely playing, came back from two sets behind in the final of the Australian Open against Daniil Medvedev. Two months later, in Indian Wells and two service breaks in the deciding set against Sebastian Korda, he stormed back to win in a third-set tiebreak.

This is the player who numbed his left foot to weight with anesthetic injections to win the French Open for the 14th time.

Things are different now. In addition to the sensitive hip area and the chronically injured foot, he has been dealing with an abdominal muscle injury for the past two months that has limited his ability to serve and forced him to perform a reverse movement that bears little resemblance to the twist, a powerful movement that has brought him so much success.

For years, tennis players and many have preached the value of next-generation data and metrics to measure quality. Nadal, not much of a numbers guy himself, defies data. A rolled backhand at a tight angle in a big spot, a sprint to reel in a drop shot and return it with a perfectly lifted lob, a screaming forehand move followed by a signature windmill fist pump.

That's all it takes to get the most devout data heads to throw out the stats and put him in the French final on the second Sunday of June.

His matches were rarely an exercise in logic, and certainly not now.

But for for those who like numbers, his first serve was generally in the neighborhood of 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour), or about 10-15 percent below his 2022 average. Anyone who knows Nadal for even a few times Over the past week you could see that he was serving at what seemed like three-quarter speed.

He also made many mistakes. After all that time away, that was hardly a surprise or an indication of how sharp he could be in a month.

Sure, he could have done more, maybe served harder, he said, but it's a trade-off between doing something that would make playing this week more possible but could deprive him of the opportunity to play the next day or the next few days. play, or in terms of weeks, in Madrid or Rome.

There's another factor to consider: No one talks about Nadal's chances like he does. He's won those 14 French Open titles, but sometimes shows up shrugging his shoulders, shaking his head and talking like he doesn't have a chance. It could be called sandbagging if his fellow players took it all that seriously. They don't do that, especially on clay.

Paul Annacone, who coached Nadal's rival Roger Federer through some of their toughest battles, called the match for Tennis Channel on Wednesday and liked much of what he saw.

He needs to stay healthy and get a lot of matches in, Annacone wrote in a text shortly after it was over. He then added some words of caution to the rest of the field. He will improve a lot if he keeps playing, but I don't think he was that far off.

Like everyone else, Annacone saw those flashes of the Nadal who is always a moment away from magic.

Against Cobolli it was that forehand along the line from deep in the corner, while the point seemed far away. With a flick of the wrist the ball flew across the field. To make the shot, Nadal had to crouch sideways while running on that surgically repaired hip.

Against De Minaur it was a handful of shot-up backhands in the first set, as the Spaniard revved his engine in fits and starts, testing how close he could get to the edge. One left the Australian with his hands on his hips wondering how he had rushed past him. At another he clapped his racket.



Here's a next-generation song that deserves some consideration.

It's called the steal score, the percentage of points a player wins when his opponent has him on the defensive. According to Tennis Data Innovations and TennisViz, the companies that collect and process the data, the tour average is 33 percent. Nadal has long been a master at switching from defense to attack. Against Cobolli, Nadal's steal rating was 47 percent. He was careful, but not at the expense of any of the hallmarks of his game. The service has never really been a strength.

His next riddle is a bit more obvious: the schedule. Next week is the Madrid Open. It's on red clay, but the clay plays differently than Roland-Garros because of the city's altitude (600 meters, or 2,000 feet, higher than Paris) and the harder composition of the broken brick. Playing there may not amount to much in terms of preparing for the French Open, but Nadal is reluctant to miss one of his last chances to play in front of a home crowd if this really is his final season.

The Italian Open in Rome is a better facsimile of Roland-Garros. He wants to play that too, but can his fragile body withstand two more top-level tournaments and then the five-set crucibles of a Grand Slam?

Passion or pragmatism?

Rest or rhythm?

The riddle of Rafael Nadal continues.

