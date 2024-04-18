Hockey Puck Hero: Hero hockey fan prevents the puck from hitting a 4-year-old boy during the American Hockey League Cleveland Monsters game





A fun evening at the hockey rink could have had a tragic ending if not for the quick-witted Good Samaritan who saved the day. Asia Davis and her four-year-old son Nasir were recently watching the American Hockey League Cleveland Monsters when a puck flew out of play, straight at the young boy at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Fortunately, a quick-acting man sitting next to the pair reached out and blocked the puck, preventing catastrophe. “That puck came so fast, you know. Especially when I realized it was coming, it was already there,” Davis told ABC News Cleveland affiliate WEWS-TV. “He doesn't realize he was almost knocked out by a hockey puck.” VIDEO: Stranger saves 4-year-old boy from flying puck during hockey game The moment was captured on video, but Davis said she didn't catch the man's name, so she turned to TikTok to help track him down. Davis asked viewers on the social media app to help her find the man who saved her son, and the video quickly went viral. The Monsters caught wind of Davis' TikTok and helped track down Andrew Podolak. Asia Davis turned to TikTok to help find Andrew Podolak, a coordinated fan who saved her 4-year-old son from being hit by a hockey puck during the Cleveland Monsters game. Cleveland Monsters “I just came out and was trying to enjoy a hockey game and before you know it, everything blew up on social media, this and the other and a whole group of people reaching out to me,” Podolak told WEWS. “It's a really good feeling.” After the heartwarming story of heroism and gratitude made the rounds online, Davis and her son reunited with Podolak at center ice for a ceremonial puck drop on Saturday. “I'm very grateful he was there,” Davis said. “Thanks to Andrew everything was fine.”

