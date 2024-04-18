What was your favorite point from the first round of Rouen?





The first edition of the Open Capfinances Rouen Mtropole, a WTA 250 tournament on clay, has already produced many exciting thrillers. Vote below for your favorite point from the first round. It wasn't aloneAnna Karolina Schmiedlova's speed to track down a Diane Parry drop shot that impressed, but her anticipation and control of the follow-up volley. Mirra Andreevadelivered similarly impressive movement and net skills against Nadia Podoroska – who did it better? Later in her virtuoso performance against Podoroska, Andreeva also fooled the Argentinian with a forehand pass that was as cleverly chosen as it was perfectly executed. The best shot through at this point Clara Burelmay have been the penultimate, turning into the middle of the court after being wrong-footed to hit a drop shot, but the sliding backhand she used to pass Katarina Zavatska was also a fine piece of work. For 19 shots, Natalia Stevanovic threw everything against itAnna Blinkova – who weathered all the spins and clutter earlier, on the 20th shot, and fired a forehand down the line to finish the point. That point sparked a comeback from Blinkova, and the pair would ultimately play Rouen's longest match to date at 3 hours and 17 minutes. Deep into the third set, Stevanovic still had the legs to run across the court and route this brilliant backhand winner. Forehand slices, sharp angles, sudden drop shots – this point in between Anhelina Kalinina And Aliz Kornethad everything, but it was the Ukrainian whose speed on the track allowed her to find the delicate finishing pass. The 34-year-old Cornet managed to perform some of her biggest hits for her home fans. A late second set battle from 5-2 down showed all her determination, especially this extraordinary match point save that the Frenchwoman finished with the finest of touches.

