NOTEBOOK: K-State Football Adds 2 Members to Support Staff | K State Sports





Kansas State has added to its support staff for the 2024 football season as the Wildcats have hired Dimitri Donald as the new Director of Scouting, while Isaac Lopez has been added as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Donald spent the past two seasons as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Central Oklahoma. He helped the Bronchos post a 6-5 record during his first year on staff, UCO's first winning campaign since 2018.

As recruiting coordinator, he helped organize all official visits, led coaches' travel during evaluation periods, served as camp coordinator and recruited Oklahoma and Arkansas states in addition to the Houston region. Donald went from Abilene Christian to UCO, where he coached the tight ends for the 2021 season and worked with current K-State staffers Clint Brown and Drew Liddle. Donald has also coached wide receivers at Georgia Southern (2018-21) and Harding (2017-18). A native of League City, Texas, Donald played college football at West Texas A&M from 2011 to 2015. He was named team captain the last two years and was part of the team that won the 2012 Lone Star Conference title and advanced to the NCAA Division. II national semi-finals. Donald earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from West Texas and his master's degree in business administration from Harding. He replaces Chuck Lillie, who left K-State after four seasons to join Brent Venables Oklahoma staff as assistant general manager. Venables and Lillie worked together at Clemson. Lopez comes to Manhattan after spending the 2023 season as a football sports performance assistant at Notre Dame, while serving as a graduate assistant at New Mexico for the 2022 season. While at UMN, he also served as the head strength coach for the Lobos track and field program. Lopez also worked as a sports performance intern for the Arizona State football program during the summer of 2022. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lopez was a four-year wrestler at Adams State, earning All-America honors in 2020 and serving as team captain his senior year. He received his bachelor's degree in exercise science from Adams State in May 2020, and his master's degree in exercise science from New Mexico in December 2023. Marsh, Banks enter the portal The reopening of the transfer portal following the end of spring football was relatively uneventful for the Wildcats, but two former members of the K-States roster have made their departures. Max Marsh, a senior who came to K-State from Grand Junction, Colorado, as a quarterback before switching to safety as a sophomore, was the first domino to fall. He played primarily on special teams in 2022 and 2023, but did make the move back to quarterback as K-State prepared to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and during spring training. Jevon Banks, a senior defensive lineman who started his college career at Mississippi State, is the second transfer. The Mississippi native played in all 13 games last season but found himself splitting time with Uso Seumalo and Damian Ilalio. He began making the transition from defensive tackle to defensive end, but faced a slew of competition from K-State's young, talented players. Oregon State added to schedule K-State announced earlier this week that Oregon State has been added to the Wildcats' non-conference schedule for the 2030 and 2031 seasons. The Beavers will make their way to Manhattan in 2030 and then K-State will return the favor by traveling to Reser Stadium in Corvalis in 2031. The Wildcats were originally scheduled to play Rutgers in 2030-31, but the Oregon State series will take its place. The two schools have played each other only once, and that was a 22-16 win in Manhattan in 1979. The Wildcats have never played a game at Oregon State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themercury.com/k_state_sports/notebook-k-state-football-adds-2-members-to-its-support-staff/article_59082bf4-f368-5edb-aea0-ed83f402dbe6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos