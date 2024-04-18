Hockey release of week 26 (season overview)





OFFICIAL EDITION SEASON-IN-OVERVIEW Big Ten Hockey's 11th season ended April 11 at the NCAA Frozen Four when Michigan fell 4-0 to No. 1 overall seed Boston College in a semifinal at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Big Ten sent four teams to the NCAA tournament, which was tied for the most among the conferences. Michigan State earned the conference's automatic berth, while Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin received at-large berths in the 16-team field. Big Ten teams finished 4-4 during the NCAA postseason, including a head-to-head matchup between Michigan and Michigan State. During the regular season, the Big Ten compiled the best non-conference record in the country with a mark of 54-18-6 (.731). Several Big Ten players were recognized during the Friday Night at the Frozen Four awards ceremony on April 12. Wisconsin senior Kyle McClellan received the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goaltender, becoming the third Big Ten netminder to win the award. Penn State junior forward Dylan Lugris earned the Hockey Humanitarian Award, given to college hockey's top citizen. It was the fourth time a Big Ten player received this award. Five student-athletes achieved All-America status: AHCA/CCM First Team West Gavin Brindley, F, Michigan

Seamus Casey, D, Michigan

AHCA/CCM Second Team West Rutger McGroarty, F, Michigan

Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State

Kyle McClellan, G, Wisconsin Michigan State became the third team to capture the Big Ten Double, winning the conference regular season and tournament titles in the same season. Both championships were a first for the Spartans, who joined Minnesota (2014-15) and Notre Dame (2017-18) in the exclusive club. MSU took over the top spot in the Big Ten on January 13 and stayed in first place for seven weeks, capturing the regular season title with a 5–2 win at Wisconsin on March 1. The Spartans finished third in the preseason coaches poll after finishing tied for fifth a season ago. Wisconsin finished second in the standings under first-year Head Coach Mike Hastings after finishing seventh in 2022-2023. The Badgers' 26 wins were their most since the 2009-10 season. The Big Ten had four teams finish in the Top 10 in the finals USA today/The live poll from the ice rink. Winning places were Michigan (fourth), Michigan State (fifth), Minnesota (seventh) and Wisconsin (10th). In the NCAA rankings, Michigan led the nation in power play goals (50) and percentage (33.6 percent). Individually, Kyle McClellan paced the country with seven shutouts and a .931 save percentage. A total of 94 former Big Ten players have appeared in the National Hockey League this season, including three recent signees who earned All-Big Ten honors this season: Gavin Brindley (MICH/Columbus), Frank Nazar III (MICH/ Chicago) and Landon Slaggert (ND/Chicago). The Big Ten was home to 59 NHL Draft picks and on the international stage, 12 Big Ten players helped the U.S. National Junior Team to a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship. Big Ten teams played in front of large crowds and viewers, with five schools ranking among the Top 10 in NCAA attendance. Michigan and Michigan State drew the largest crowds of the regular season when 18,410 people showed up for the Game at the D at Little Caesars Arena. That attendance was only surpassed by games in the Frozen Four. The Big Ten Tournament Championship Game drew 136,000 viewers on the Big Ten Network and the 2023-2024 season was the third most-watched season in BTN history. The Big Ten tournament drew record attendance, resulting in attendance records for: quarterfinals (48,791), semifinal single-game (10,336 in Minnesota), overall single-game (10,837 in Wisconsin) and tournament total (72,237). Tweet #B1GHockey

