NYPD looking for lunatic who randomly hit a 26-year-old woman with a hockey stick in Manhattan





A madman randomly hit a woman with a hockey stick on a Manhattan street last Tuesday in the latest unprovoked attack targeting women in New York City. The 26-year-old victim was walking along East 6th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A in the East Village around 10:30 p.m. when the man ran up to her and without warning hit her in the leg with the hockey stick, police said. . The woman was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel, police said.





New York City police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect who hit a woman with a hockey stick in the East Village. DCPI Her attacker ran away and remains on the run. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light-colored hoodie, light-colored pants and multi-colored sneakers, according to an NYPD description. The attack comes after several women reported being randomly punched in the face by male strangers while walking in the Big Apple last month. Most of the unprovoked, one-off attacks took place in Manhattan and targeted women in their 20s. Several women opened up about the traumatic attacks and showed off the bruises or bumps on their faces in videos posted to TikTok and Instagram — prompting even more victims to come forward and share similar experiences in New York.





The suspect struck the 26-year-old victim as they walked along East 6th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A around 10:30 p.m. DCPI At least two men have been arrested for two separate attacks and police believe different suspects are responsible for each attack, despite the similarities between them all. One of the victims, a 33-year-old FiDi marketing professional, told The Post in an interview earlier this month that she feels “unsafe” knowing her attacker is still out there. I think he was very intentional with his actions, Stephanie Weng, 33, said of the man who punched her in the face near Union Square on March 20. And it was just super traumatizing and very, very scary when it happened. It's really hard for me to talk about it. The NYPD is asking anyone who recognizes the man in the hockey stick attack to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

