The Arizona Coyotes are officially headed to Salt Lake City

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona coyotes are officially moving to Salt Lake City.

The NHL The Board of Directors voted unanimously Thursday to approve a $1.2 billion sale of Alex Meruelo to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, paving the way for the franchises move to Utah next season.

A provision is included in the agreement Arizona to get an expansion team if a new arena is built within the next five years. The deal will be facilitated through the NHL, with $200 million going to the league's owners as relocation expenses.

We have publicly expressed our interest to the NHL, Ryan Smith told The Associated Press. It's probably been two years since we said, Hey, look, we really believe Utah can be an incredible hockey town. Look at all the demographics, we were just talking about the Olympics and you're thinking about the Olympics coming back. It all made sense.

Smith will take over the franchise's hockey operations and Meruelo will continue operations in Arizona in an effort to secure and develop land for a new arena in north Phoenix.

Meruelo also retains ownership of the Tucson Roadrunners, the franchise's AHL affiliate, and hopes to move them to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' temporary home shared with Arizona State University for the past two seasons. He plans to repay the $1 billion once an expansion team is approved.

The NHL's faith in Arizona has never wavered, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. We thank Alex Meruelo for his commitment to the franchise and Arizona, and we fully support his continued efforts to secure a new home in the desert for the Coyotes. We also want to recognize Arizona's loyal hockey fans who have devotedly supported their team for nearly three decades while growing the game.

Meruelo will retain the Coyotes name, logo and trademark, so the Smiths group will have to rename the team. The team will play at Delta Center, home of the Jazz, until a new arena can be built.

Start with Utah on the jersey and figure out the logo and everything else and what it is that we are, but that's a one-way door, Smith said. You have to do it once. And with this timeline, I think both the league feels better and we feel better about just doing the process and then dropping it when we drop it.

Arizona Coyotes fans stay in their seats for a long time after the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The sale ends the Coyotes long-term offer to find a permanent home.

The franchise shared an arena with the NBA's Phoenix Suns after relocating from Winnipeg, moved to Glendale and ended up in Mullett Arena when the city of Glendale backed out of a lease agreement.

Meruelo was adamant about not wanting to sell the team despite receiving numerous offers since purchasing the team in 2019. When an auction for the land in north Phoenix was postponed until June, the Coyotes had no guarantee a deal for a new arena would go through. Through.

With the NHL and players association reluctant to allow the Coyotes to play in the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for a third season, Meruelo opted to sell the team, shifting his focus to the new arena and the expansion team.

I agree with Commissioner Gary Bettman and the National Hockey League that it is simply unfair for our players, coaches, hockey front office and the NHL teams they compete against to continue playing for several more years in an arena that is not suitable for NHL hockey , Meruelo said in a statement. But this isn't the end for NHL hockey in Arizona. I negotiated the right to reactivate the team within the next five years and retain ownership of the beloved Coyotes name, brand and logo. I remain committed to this community and to building a premier sports arena and entertainment district without seeking financial support from the public.

The Coyotes played their final game in Arizona on Wednesday evening, a 5-2 victory over the playoff-bound Edmonton Oilers. The players celebrated on the ice with team personnel and some handed their sticks over the glass to fans, who shouted “We love you Coy-otes!” sang!

It's hard to take it all in, Coyotes rookie forward Logan Cooley said. A lot of noise, a lot of personal things and of course the organization. You hear that you go to one place and then to the next place. We've done a good job in this locker room, focusing on blocking out the noise and getting better as a team, striving to be the team we want to be one day.

Salt Lake City officials and the city's 2034 Olympic bid supported Smith's effort to bring hockey to Utah, giving the state two major professional franchises.

Arizona Coyotes fans sit in their seats long after the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers ended Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

This announcement is about more than bringing an NHL team to Salt Lake City. It is a defining moment in our journey and will be a catalyst for a positive vision that integrates community, connection and greater opportunities for families, residents and visitors to experience our capital. , Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement. I am grateful for working closely with Ryan & Ashley Smith and the entire SEG team. This is the beginning of a new era that will generate exciting opportunities for our communities, strengthen pride and unlock new potential in our downtown.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

