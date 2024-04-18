Deion Sanders downplays Colorado's transfer portal losses

At least fourteen Colorado football players have announced they are leaving the team to enter the transfer portal since early March. But Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has a message for anyone who thinks this means their team is suffering in any way.

Were good, he said Thursday. Stop making a big deal out of nothing.

He's seen this movie before. Last year, USA TODAY Sports counted at least 39 Colorado players who announced they were leaving last spring, as Sanders made an unprecedented overhaul of his roster ahead of his freshman season, including adding 47 scholarship transfer players to his roster.

There have not been nearly as many departures this year. And few of those leaving had established themselves as impact players or full-time starters last season, when the Buffaloes finished 4-8.

Sanders wanted to make that clear on Thursday at his second press conference of the spring training season.

I wish you guys would do a little more homework as you start talking about the portal and understand what we're losing, Sanders told reporters in Boulder. What do we lose? I have time today. What do we lose?

Who exactly did Colorado Football lose?

The Buffaloes mainly lose reserve players. At least 27 players have left the team since November. One of the recent departures was offensive tackle Savion Washington, who transferred to Colorado from Kent State last year and started nine games for the Buffaloes last year. But Washington was part of an offensive line that gave up the second-most quarterback sacks in the country last year with 56. He faced new competition with several incoming players and transfers.

Also leaving Colorado is Cormani McClain, who was the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the country last year. But he only started four games as a freshman after Sanders criticized his work ethic. One player didn't even last an entire spring in Boulder. Tight end Chamon Metayer came to Colorado from Cincinnati in January, but will reportedly transfer again after only about 10 spring training sessions.

I trust the recruiting team, I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me, said Sanders, whose team wraps up spring training with the annual spring game on April 27. We were good. We're fine. We're fine. What's happening with the portal guy, and you guys should know: a lot of people are fighting over backups. If a guy is a starter and he transfers, you really have to think about that. Is that really him? I don't know how many starters actually transferred across the country. I think some people will be visiting soon, maybe even this weekend.

Sanders noted that his team isn't losing starter-quality players.

And if we do that, we'll be good, Sanders said.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are helping with recruiting

The transfer portal is more volatile this year because, unlike last year, players are no longer limited to just one transfer without penalty. The difference this time is that a recent federal court order cleared the way for academically eligible players to transfer more than once without penalty.

But the door still swings both ways, in and out. At least 24 new transfers are destined for Colorado or are already enrolled for spring training.

This spring, the transfer window opened on Tuesday and will remain open until the end of the month. Sanders is looking to add depth at several positions and will get recruiting help from his two sons on the team, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders.

Earlier this week, Shilo Sanders made waves on social media when he posted a message on Instagram calling on transfer prospects to send direct messages to him and his brother.

I just want to make it easier for other guys to really feel like, 'Okay, if I want to go to Colorado, it's not hard,'” Shilo Sanders said at Thursday's press conference.

He said he received more than 50 messages that he forwarded to the coaching staff.

It's a player-to-player thing, Shedeur Sanders said. You don't want to get into the portal and have nowhere to go.

What else did Deion Sanders say?

Deion Sanders ripped off unsubstantiated internet reports claiming his sons would only play for six certain NFL teams next year after turning pro. He previously said, “It's certain cities that won't happen for his sons in the NFL,” but he didn't say which teams he was referring to.

He also didn't say they would only play for six specific teams.

“I don't know who reported that I said there were several teams my kids didn't go to,” Sanders said. Whoever did that is a liar, and that's stupid. I would like to track things like that and hold people accountable in the media man. Like they shouldn't be able to tweet or text or anything when they put out something stupid like that.

Deion Sanders was also asked if he was sad to see McClain leave.

I want the best for him, man, he said. Really and truly. I want that child to rise. I want him to pull himself together. I want him to be the best athlete, person and person he can be

Sometimes you need to disconnect from something to reconnect with something else to reboot, re-energize and stabilize you.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: [email protected].