Women's tennis begins Patriot League tournament with quarterfinal against Bucknell





ANNAPOLIS, MD. The No. 2-seeded Navy women's tennis team (21-6, 4-1 PL), which will host the 2024 Patriot League championship on its home courts, will open the tournament against seventh-seeded Bucknell (10-12, 2-5) . PL) in the quarter-finals of the competition. Opening service is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, April 28, at Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The four-day league tournament begins Thursday with a first-round match between Lafayette and Holy Cross, while Friday's four quarterfinals will be followed by Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's championship game. The winner between the Midshipmen and Bison will face the winner of the No. 3 Army/No. 6 Colgate quarterfinal showdown, with the semifinal set for 2 p.m. and the league final scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. In case of bad weather, the championship will be moved to the Tose Family Tennis Center. A recap of the regular season With an aggregate score of 21-6, the Mids earned a 4-1 mark in the Patriot League by claiming the first four league games before falling to top-seeded Boston University in the regular season finale on April 6. Kate Lee's the singles victory was the deciding point and Navy defeated rival Army in the annual Star Match on March 30, as the Mids had won their last three regular season meetings with the Black Knights Navy and continued a season-long winning streak of seven games had compiled from March 11 against Butler through his March 30 win against Army, including all four wins in the Mids League. With a 16-1 singles record in double action, junior Emily Tannenbaum the team runs past senior in singles double victories Samantha Johns' 16-4 doubles record, while Tannenbaum also leads the team with a 13-4 doubles record in doubles matches. Puryear reaches another milestone Just weeks after reaching a milestone, head coach Keith Puryear reached another milestone in his career with the victory over Drexel on March 2. After earning his 200th home win against the Mids on Feb. 17, Puryear earned his 500th victory as women's head coach by defeating Drexel, while he has 215 wins as UMBC women's coach and now has 295 wins at Navy. Including his time as UMBC men's coach, Puryear now has 738 career coaching victories. Tannenbaum chases records Tannenbaum was nearly dominant this spring, posting a 17-1 singles record in doubles matches. This spring, the junior has already reset the program record for singles wins in a single season (31) and career singles wins (35). Tannenbaum ranks alone in third place in program history with 84 singles victories and needs five more to catch Amanda Keller for second place. Tannenbaum is third in program history with 150 combined career wins as well and needs one more to catch Erin Snook for second place. Fourth in program history with 66 doubles wins, Tannenbaum needs two more doubles wins to move Claudia Mackenzie into the record books for third. Navy at the Patriot League Championship The Mids will be aiming for the first league title in program history this weekend, having advanced to the semi-finals or better every year since their debut at the Patriot League tournament in 2010. In 13 PL championships, the Mids have reached the finals of reached the league, with the most recent appearance coming in the 2021 championship game. Navy has previously reached the league's No. 2 spot in 2011, 2013, 2019, 2022 and 2023, going a combined 7-5 in those five tournaments. The Mids are 6-3 in league tournament games played in Annapolis During last year's Patriot League Championship, the No. 2 Mids recorded a 4-0 victory over Loyola in the quarterfinals in West Point, NY, but Navy could not defeat rival Army 4-2 in the semifinals a day later. Scout Bucknell The Bison have compiled a 10-12 record thus far, going 2-5 in league play with wins over Lafayette and Loyola Abby Platt leads the team with a 19-8 singles record, while Whitney King flat behind her is 18-9 Platt. and King are 22-5, as King was an All-Patriot League First Team pick in doubles last season. Series history Through 18 games, Navy has a 17-2 lead over Bucknell and claims the last 17 meetings between the teams. The teams' meeting earlier this spring ended in a 6-1 win for Navy on March 24, when the Mids swept Tannenbaum in doubles. John sophomore Sia Chaudhary Lee and freshmen Makaila Cheng all claimed singles victories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2024/4/18/womens-tennis-begins-patriot-league-tournament-with-quarterfinal-match-against-bucknell.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos