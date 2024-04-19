What was your favorite point from the first round of Stuttgart?





The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which kicked off the European red clay season with a traditional stacked draw, saw no shortage of fantastic points in the first round. Vote for your favorite below. Tatjana Maria seemed to be in control at the netElise Mertensat this point, but could not put the Belgian away – and it was Mertens who came up with the necessary angle to find a way out. Halfway through the first set against a break point in a key game against Angelique Kerber,Emma Raducanucame up with the boldest move and took the German to the net with a little clearance before he hit a kiss from the boss lob that ended up right in the corner. Marketa Vondrousovahas a habit of making the most difficult shots look casual, and this absurd squash shot pass she found against Donna Vekic is a perfect example of that. No wonder the Croat had to applaud. Few players can do much when Liudmila Samsonova hammers an approach from the touchline, but Anastasia PotapovaNot only did she get her racket on, but she also managed to hit it back across the court to pass Samsonova. After a one-sided first set,Tatyana Marianeeded something special to gain a foothold in her match against Elise Mertens. This drop shot was delivered for her when she was seemingly completely out of position. Laura Siegemundmade Marta Kostyuk work hard for more than 3 hours in perhaps the best match of the first round. Her reflexes at the net stood out, and this remarkable volley sparked another mini-comeback in the third set.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/3971394/vote-which-was-your-favorite-point-of-the-stuttgart-first-round- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos