Rohit Sharma says he's not a big fan of the Impact player rule, explains why it won't help Indian cricket | Ipl news





Team India captain Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he is not a big fan of it “Impact Player Rule” and also explained why it won't help Indian cricket. “I'm not a big fan of the Impact sub-rule. It will stop all rounders, after all cricket is played by 11 players and not 12 players. You take so much out of the game to make it entertaining for the people around you,” he said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast. Rohit further explained that the new rule will not help Indian all-rounders like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube. Sundar will hardly get any game time for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Dubey, the leading run-getter for Chennai Super Kings, is yet to bowl in the tournament. “Just looking at the cricketing aspect, I feel guys like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar are not going to bowl, which is not a good thing for us. Shivam Dube of Chennai Superkings during match 29 of the Indian Premier League Season 17 (IPL 2024) between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 14, 2024. (Sportzpics) “I don't know what you can do about it. There are 12 players in front of you, it's entertaining, you can turn on the impact player after seeing how the game goes and how the field behaves. “If you bat well and don't lose wickets, you can add another bowler, then you have a choice of six or seven bowlers. You don't need that extra batsman because a lot of teams are batting well up front and you hardly see a No. 7 or No. 8 batting,” he said. Adam Gilchrist's opinion Adam Gilchrist, who also hosts the podcast, said the new rule undermines the integrity of the sport. “I think it added something special. It's all built for spectators and for their entertainment. You are endangering the very foundation of cricket,” Gilchrist said. “Why T20 was so entertaining, because you didn't compromise on the integrity of cricket. It's 11 versus 11, the same size field, the field restrictions are also the same. No gimmick was needed. I think it's a little bit concerning,” Gilchrist added. “They showed the stats 250+ scores in 2008-2023. IPL was only 2 times and this year the IPL is already 4,250+ scores. It's not bad bowling, it's just people with a free mentality and smack all over the stretch. That's how T20 cricket played these days.” Get the latest updates on IPL 2024 from IPL points table to teams, schedule, most runs and most wickets along with live score updates for all matches. Also get sports news and more cricket updates.

