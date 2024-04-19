Michigan State Football's Simeon Barrow is once again entering the transfer portal





Simeon Barrow wants to leave Michigan State Football again. The fifth-year defensive tackle entered the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in six months on Thursday, a team spokesperson confirmed. Barrow initially submitted his name for transfer in late October after coach Mel Tuckers fired, but quickly withdrew it and returned to the team two days later. He played in the Spartans' loss at Minnesota that Saturday, finishing their season 4–8. Another MSU veteran, reserve cornerback Marqui Lowery Jr., announced via X he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Lowery transferred from Louisville to MSU in 2021. TRENDING:Michigan State, Michigan football among teams facing great unknowns as the transfer portal opens The oft-injured Barrow was at practice Tuesday, but was not in the pads and instead worked with trainers outside of MSU's defense. Lowery worked with the Spartans' cornerbacks during the 15-minute practice portion open to the media. The 6-foot-4, 296-pound native of Grovetown, Georgia, earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last season, finishing with 36 tackles, including 5 for lost yardage and 3 for sacks. He also had seven QB hurries from his spot on the interior line, forcing a fumble and blocking two punts. Barrow, originally a recruit of Mark Dantonio, spent his true freshman year in 2020 during the pandemic but then started 30 of his 34 career games. If he decides to leave this time, he would finish his MSU career with 110 tackles, 18 of which were for a loss. His 10 sacks rank 24th on MSU's all-time list, while the 92 yards lost on those sacks rank 15th. SPRING HAS BEGUN:Jonathan Smith promises MSU's spring showcase will feature real football MSU returns fellow starting defensive tackle Maverick Hansen for his sixth season, along with redshirt junior Derrick Harmon. New coach Jonathan Smith added two sixth-year senior graduate transfers to the position over the winter in Middle Tennessee State's Quindarius Dunnigan and Georgia Tech's D'Quan Douse. I think the defense at the line of scrimmage can be a strength for us, that front seven on that side, Smith sad Tuesday. I notice that. Lowery played 48 defensive snaps at cornerback and 15 plays on special teams in MSU's first three games last season before an injury sidelined him. The 6-foot-4, 184-pound native of Charlotte, North Carolina, recorded 22 tackles and a pass breakup in seven games in 2021, including 223 snaps at cornerback, and had three of his four tackles in five games in 2022 in special teams. Lowery started two of his 16 games as a Spartan and did not play as a true freshman at Louisville in 2020. Barrow and Lowery are the third and fourth Spartans from the spring roster and the sixth players from the 2023 team to enter the portal since it opened Tuesday, joining redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Braden Miller and redshirt freshman cornerback Eddie Pleasant III. Two others, redshirt junior linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote and redshirt freshman running back Jaelon Barbarin, entered the portal this week but were not on MSU's spring roster. RECRUIT:MSUs are looking to recruit again in Ohio. Brian Wozniak leads the charge The Spartans practiced Thursday morning and then concluded their 15 allotted spring training games with a public “showcase” Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Gates open at 12.30pm, with two hours of action from 2pm. It will air on the Big Ten Network on tape delay Saturday from 4 p.m. Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. follow him@chrissolari. Subscribe to the Podcast 'Speaking Spartan' for new episodes weeklyApple,Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And check out all our podcasts and daily voting briefing atfreep.com/podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/michigan-state/spartans/2024/04/18/michigan-state-football-simeon-barrow-transfer-portal-defensive-tackle-jonathan-smith/73368356007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos