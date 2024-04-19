Preview: Michael Johnson Invitational – TCU Athletics





FORT WORTH TCU continues the regular season as the Horned Frogs travel to Waco, Texas for the Michael Johnson Invitational (April 19-20). Meet information Michael Johnson Invitation

April 19-20 Waco, Texas

Hart Track & Field Stadium

Live results

Meet Schema Last timeout The Frogs had a successful weekend at a trio of meets: the Beach Invitational, Bryan Clay Invitational and the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. In his collegiate athletics debut Jace Posey won the high jump and achieved the fourth best score in outdoor history at 2.15 m (7-0.5). His mark is also tied for the No. 15 jump in the NCAA this season. Maria Welcome continued her excellent first season with the Purple & White with a third place in the javelin throw at 51.27m (168-2). That was also a strong performance Benjamin Kirbo . The sophomore equaled his own school record of 5.15m (16-10.75) to finish sixth overall. In the men's 400mH open, Jayden Douglas finished seventh with his time of 52.22. And Grey also her number 3 in outdoor history in the women's 200 meters with her time of 22.95. The Horned Frogs also left their mark in California at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Gracie Morris won her heat and placed 17th overall in the women's 800 meters, breaking her own school record with her time of 2:03.15. Graydon Morris joined his twin sister on her record-breaking night as he set the new TCU school record in the 5000 meters with his time of 13:43.46. TCU is making its mark on the rankings The TCU women's track and field team is ranked No. 15 in the third week of the USTFCCCA National Rating Index (April 16). Irene Jepkemboi is currently ranked No. 3 in the country in the javelin throw, having broken the Kenyan national record (57.23m). Maria Welcome is right behind and ranked No. 7 after her throw at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays (54.45 m). And Grey placed top 15 in the women's 200 meters with her time of 22.95 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. Additionally, Gracie Morris is now ranked No. 16 in the country in the 800m (2:03.15) and No. 23 in the 1500m (4:14.47) after her dominant weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Frogs in the Top 25 Below is a list of horned frogs ranked in the Top 25 of the NCAA Outdoor Performance List.

