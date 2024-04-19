Gators men's tennis defeats Vanderbilt 4-2 to advance to the third round of the SEC tournament





The No. 25-ranked Florida Gators men's tennis team (13-10, 7-6 SEC) defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 4-9 SEC) in the second round of the SEC tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Thursday afternoon. After dropping the doubles point, the Gators bounced back in singles to win the match. In doubles, the Commodores came out quickly and won the doubles session. On Court 2, the Vanderbilt team of fifth-year Joubert Klopper and junior Michael Ross took on the Gators duo and the No. 69-ranked team of sophomore Tanapatt Nirundorn and freshman Adhithya Ganesan. Ross and Klopper made quick work of the Gators pair, winning 6-2. On Court 1, the No. 23-ranked duo of Gators freshman Aidan Kim and junior Nate Bonetto took on senior Jeremy Casabon and sophomore Nathan Cox of the Commodores. After dropping the first three matches, Bonetto and Kim fought back to get back into the match. Ultimately, Casabon and Cox were too much on this occasion and closed the match 6-4, capturing the doubles point. Starting with the singles match, Commodores freshman and No. 61-ranked Danil Panarin competed against fellow freshman and UF's No. 52-ranked Jeremy Jin. Panarin defeated Jin in a closely contested match a few weeks ago, and today was more of the same. After trailing 3–0 in the first set, Panarin won 12 of the next 13 games to win the match 6–3, 6–1, giving Vanderbilt a 2–0 lead in the match. Florida flipped the script on the remaining fields and won its next four games. Nirundorn gave the Gators their first point with a straight-set victory on Court 5 over the Commodores Ross. Just seven minutes later the game was tied at 2-2 thanks to Florida's Bonetto. He recorded a 6-4, 6-3 victory on Court 3. Nate played like a veteran, head coach Adam Steinberg said. I thought he finished the game the right way and played the right way. The Gators deviated from their normal lineup and placed Bonetto on Court 3 and Ganesan on Court 4. The move paid off. Ganesan gave the Gators their first lead of the match with an impressive 7-5, 6-1 victory on Court 4. The deciding match for Florida was Kim on Court 2. He dropped the first set to Cox 6-3, but came back again with two dominant sets of tennis to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Steinberg said after the match that he was happy with the team's performance and that he was making progress. Great effort, great hard-fought win, and we're excited to play tomorrow, he said. The Gators return to action on Friday to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the third round of the SEC tournament at 3 p.m. Do you enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox Contact Chandler Hawkes at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @HawkesChandler. The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2024/04/gators-mens-tennis-defeats-vanderbilt-4-2-advances-to-third-round-of-sec-tournament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos