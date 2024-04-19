Hockey stick with maniac hits and threatens New York woman





A lunatic with a hockey stick hit a woman in the East Village and then shouted, “I'm going to fuck you!” the shocked victim said Thursday she will now wear Mace to ward off future creeps. Finance worker Amber Nguyen was heading to her area home with friends on April 9 when a brute struck her on East 6th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A around 10:30 p.m., the latest random attack targeting women in the Big Apple. “He hit me on the back of my thigh with a hockey stick,” Nguyen told The Post on Thursday. A lunatic with a hockey stick hit a woman in the East Village and then shouted, “I'm going to fuck you!” the shocked victim said Thursday. DCPI “We just heard a loud whip sound and he just walked away with a hockey stick.” The attacker, whose surveillance footage was released by police on Wednesday, said nothing before he preyed on her and then set his sights on another unsuspecting woman nearby, Nguyen said. “He tried to hit the girl, but her boyfriend said, 'What are you doing?'” Nguyen recalled. The other woman's boyfriend scared him while Nguyen and her friends chased the lunatic for blocks with hockey sticks. But “he turned around and charged at us again,” she said. Amber Nguyen was on her way to her area home with friends on April 9 when a brute struck her on East 6th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A around 10:30 p.m., the latest random attack targeting women in the Big Apple. Brigitte Stelzer Nguyen said the hockey stick hit her in “the back of my thigh.” Brigitte Stelzer Then he snarled, “I'm going to fuck you!” the financial professional, who moved to the city a year ago, told The Post. Nguyen's group entered a restaurant while her attacker eventually fled. “It was very scary,” said Nguyen. Receive all the stories that move New York in your inbox Sign up for our Metro Daily newsletter! Thanks for signing up! The disturbing incident occurred alongside numerous women who reported being randomly beaten by men while walking around New York City over the past month. Some of the random attacks took place in Manhattan and targeted female victims in their 20s. The attacker said nothing before preying on her and then targeting another unsuspecting woman nearby, Nguyen said. DCPI Some women recalled the traumatizing experiences on TikTok and Instagram, sharing the injuries they suffered. “We were talking and just in a group. It doesn't matter if you walk alone or in a group, anything can happen to you,” Nguyen said of the recent series of random attacks. “You can be as careful as possible and anything can happen to you.” Nguyen was treated at the scene and left with a gnarly yellow and purple bruise. When asked what she will do to protect herself in the city, she said: “Now I'm going to carry Mace with me, which I probably should have done in the beginning.”

