Heather Knight says the province's frustrations stem from progress in women's cricket





A devastating spell of spin bowling by Bryan Charles left the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in a stranglehold during their final round of the West Indies Championship against Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park on Thursday. Charles took six wickets for 75 runs in 23.1 overs, including four maidens, as he proved most destructive for the Red Force, who pinned the Scorpions to the ropes at 159-9, after the visitors had earlier ended their first innings on a daunting 432. Jeavor Royal, on 33, and Andrae Dennis, who is yet to score, will resume batting for the Scorpions, who are 273 runs behind heading into Friday's third day. Scores: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force432 all out(Joshua Da Silva 106, Terrance Hinds 79, Amir Jangoo 51, Kjorn Ottley 45, Khary Pierre 43, Navin Bidaisee 31; Jeavor Royal 3-113, Ojay Shields 2-61, Peat Salmon 2-83). Jamaica Scorpions 159-9 (Kirk McKenzie 57, Jeavor Royal 33 not out; Bryan Charles 6-75, Khary Pierre 2-46). Earlier, Red Force, resumed at 308-7, added another 124 runs to their night's total thanks to Terrance Hinds and Khary Pierre, who put on 91 for the eighth wicket. Hinds added 58 runs to his overnight score of 21, in a just over two-hour 118-ball knock with seven fours and five sixes. Resuming at one, Pierre had two fours and two sixes in his 99-ball 43 as the Red Force lower order built on the momentum left by captain Joshua Da Silva, who initially revived the innings with a well-played century. Royal was the most successful Scorpions bowler with 3-113 from 37 overs, while pacer Ojay Shields and off-spinner Peat Salmon took two wickets each. If the Scorpions became frustrated with the Red Forces' lengthy innings, their week took a turn for the worse as they could not cope with the skill and precision of spinners Charles and Pierre. Charles, 28, first removed opener Javaughn Buchanan (10), and later tore through the middle order, erasing any hope the Scorpions had of a fightback. In fact, only West Indies left-handed batsman Kirk McKenzie, who top-scored with a patient 153-ball 57, including two fours and two sixes, offered any resistance, before Royal became the second batsman to pass 20 runs. Pierre had 2-46 in 21 overs. Elsewhere, at Frank Worrell Field in Trinidad and Tobago, the Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners lead the Guyana Harpy Eagles by 142 runs with their second innings wickets intact. Scores: Maroon campuses and colleges200 all out(Demario Richards 43, Romario Greaves 36, Avinash Mahabirsingh 23, Amari Goodridge 22, Jediah Blades 22 not out, Jarion Hoyte 21; Nial Smith 3-45, Veerasammy Permaul 3-51, Gudakesh Motie 2-40, Isai Thorne 2-45 )and 165 for seven(Odaine McCatty 56, Shamarh Brooks 54 not out; Kevin Sinclair 2-29, Gudakesh Motie 2-42, Veerasammy Permaul 2-44). Guyana Harpy Eagles 223 all out(Raymond Perez 62, Tevin Imlach 55, Kevin Sinclair 37, Kevlon Anderson 27; Avinash Mahabirsingh 17.4-2-51-8). At the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, Barbados Pride Cricket leads West Indies Academy by 21 with seven second-innings wickets in hand. Scores: Barbados Pride155 all out(Jonathan Drakes 35, Kevin Wickham 27, Shian Brathwaite 26, Demetrius Richards 21 not out; Johann Layne 3-23, McKenny Clarke 3-26, Joshua Bishop 2-25, Ramon Simmonds 2-43)and 109 for three(Kraigg Brathwaite 49 not out, Shian Brathwaite 21; Joshua Bishop 2-11). CWI Academie243 completely turned off(Ackeem Auguste 76, Carlon Tuckett-Bowen 49, Johan Layne 38, McKenny Clarke 30; Akeem Jordan 4-76, Raymon Reifer 2-32, Jair McAllister 2-40, Shaquille Cumberbatch 2-75). Meanwhile, at Queens Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago, Leeward Islands Hurricanes were 232 runs ahead of the Windward Islands Volcanoes, with eight second innings wickets intact. Leeward Islands Hurricanes300 completely off(Mikyle Louis 100, Jewel Andrew 68, Jeremiah Louis 43, Jahmar Hamilton 34; Ryan John 3-67, Gilon Tyson 2-33, Daren Cyrus 2-70)and 111 for two(Mikyle Louis 33, Kieran Powell 31). Windward Islands Volcanoes179 all out(Johann Jeremiah 41, Shamar Springer 33, Kavem Hodge 29, Stephan Pascal 25; Daniel Doram 16-5-34-6, Hayden Walsh Jr 3-21).

