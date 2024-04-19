Sports
Syracuse Orange football: After conference reorganization, is a Super League on the horizon?
In a report released by Sporty journalists Daniel Libit and Eben Novy-Williams revealed more detailed plans to divide the top teams in college football into a seven-division Super League.
This report comes amid recent reporting about Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud's involvement in these conversations surrounding a college super league that would pay players directly.
This new proposal would cause Syracuse Orange to lose matchups such as Clemson and State of Florida from their conference schedule while winning new and exciting annual opponents such as Our lady and Penn State.
It was reported by multiple media outlets that Syverud was involved in pitching a Super League proposal to College Sports Tomorrow, a think tank dedicated to shaping the future of college sports for the better.
Other reports on College Sports Tomorrow involving similar plans have also been discussed in recent months by The Athletics, ESPN, And Sports business magazine.
The conference would include all teams from the former Power-Five conferences, as well as Notre Dame. According to other reports, the main goal of this Super League would be to replace the current university FBS system with a new and more interesting version that draws inspiration from European football.
This new format would feature a second tier below the Super League, where the best teams would be promoted each season, but the 70 power teams would not face relegation.
Syverud explained to ESPN that this new Super League would generate more overall revenue for all teams involved due to its marketability and revenue sharing. He added that this will ensure higher rewards for players and increased revenues that schools can use for other sports projects.
Furthermore, a smaller and more cohesive division of the current model would accommodate Super League players' unions and NIL collectives.
The pitch deck obtained by Libit and Sporty reportedly claims the new regular season proposal would include 14 regular season games spread over 15 weeks. The season would then end with a 16-team play-off for the National Championship.
According to this document, Orange would become a member of the Northeast Conference. The Dutch would be joined by many of its current ACC rivals, including Boston College, Virginia, Pitt and… Virginia technology.
The two newest heavy-hitters the Orange would face from year to year would be Notre Dame and Penn State. Other Big Ten schools, Maryland and Rutgers would join the division along with West Virginia of the Big 12.
Overall, this new development appears to benefit the Orange football program in numerous ways. Clearly, the potentially increased revenue and funding would also be of great benefit to Syracuse Athletics. It would also mark the return of many of the traditional Northeast rivals to the Syracuse schedule.
With coach Fran Brown's program apparently heading in the right direction, the expanded playoff format could even give the Orange a better chance of qualifying for the playoffs, a new and unique experience for Syracuse fans.
According to Libits' story, the proposal aims to establish this Super League for the 2027 season. The biggest obstacle to making this a reality is that neither the Big Ten nor the SEC have gotten involved in this process. There is no financial incentive for either conference to make changes at this time, and without their participation, television networks will be in no rush to engage in further discussions at this time.
This conference shakeup will also raise questions about how other sports will move forward. Will a basketball Super League be formed? What about Olympic sports such as football, hockey and athletics?
While this proposal is unlikely in the short term, the fact that Syracuse is represented in the meetings is a sign that the university is taking steps not to be left behind.
