Catamounts set to host League-leading Samford

Cullowhee, NC Western Carolina baseball concludes a seven-game homestand this weekend by hosting the Southern Conference-leading Samford Bulldogs for three games at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium. The series begins with a scheduled first pitch at 5:00 PM on Friday, 2:00 PM on Saturday, and the finale begins at 1:00 PM.

About Western Carolina:

Western Carolina enters the weekend on a two-game home winning streak after beating UNCG 7-6 in 10 innings last Sunday and beating rival Appalachian State 10-5 on Tuesday night. The Catamounts have recorded wins in 16 of their last 21 games.

WCU enters the week ranked fifth in the SoCon with a collective batting average of .295 with 277 runs (5th) on 352 hits (5th). The Catamounts have 144 extra-base hits, including 89 doubles, five triples and 50 home runs, ahead of SoCon, fourth-most among offenses in the league. Western Carolina is averaging 8.1 runs and 10.4 hits per game while surrendering.

The Catamounts continue to trail the Southern Conference with 38 combined doubles plays that rank fifth nationally, while the team's average of 1.12 doubles plays per game ranks second in the NCAA, just behind national leader Purdue (1.14 ).

Seven WCU regulars enter the week with a batting average of .300 or better. With an eight-game hitting streak, including six multi-hit games, senior infielder Zach Ketterman has landed at the top of the pile with a .347 batting average with 18 extra base hits, 10 of which came during the current hit streak. Hayden Friese hits .333 and Mason Holton has increased his season average to .330. With the fourth-best slugging percentage in the SoCon at .719, Nate Stocum is batting .319 with 43 hits, including 26 extra-base hits, 12 doubles and a team-best 14 home runs, second in the conference.

Ketterman presented WCU with its second weekly player award on Monday with his second career honor, joining Stocum and pitcher Jonathan Todd to earn praise from the conference this season.

Rounding out WCU's .300 hitters is Kyle Riesselmann (.315), Trent Turner (.307), and Jack Spyke (.302). Five Catamounts are in double figures, with Stocum and Riesselmann trailing the team with 12, Holton with 11, and both Turner and Hinson with 10 apiece.

WCU's projected Friday starter Gavin Mortenson ranks sixth in the SoCon with a 3.82 ERA while boasting the second-lowest opponent batting average in limiting foes at .211 on the year. Dusty Rev sits third in the SoCon with a team-best five wins entering the weekend. Todd is tied for third with six saves, while also tied for ninth in the league with 35 combined strikeouts.

WCU's active batting streaks:

Nate Stocum 9 grams

Zach Ketterman 8 grams

Kyle Harbison 5 grams

Kyle Riesselmann 4 grams

James Hinson 4 grams

Jack Spyke 3 grams

WCU's Active Base Reached Safe Streaks:

Kyle Riesselmann 18 grams

Jack Spyke 18 grams

Hayden Friese 9 grams

Nate Stocum 9 grams

Zach Ketterman 8 grams

James Hinson 5 grams

Kyle Harbison 5 grams

About Samford:

The Bulldogs head to Cullowhee after suffering their first SoCon loss at home to ETSU last Sunday, snapping a six-game winning streak. The Buccaneers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the top of the first inning, only to see Samford come back within a run at 10-9 in the fifth. ETSU managed to outscore Samford 3-0 in the final four frames for the 13-9 win.

Samford enters the week having dropped back-to-back games for the fourth time this season, falling to ETSU to close out the league series before dropping a 10-8 midweek matchup to national foe Troy. Samford has won 18 of 24 home games this season (18-6), but is just .500 through twelve road games with six wins on six losses.

Seven Bulldogs enter the week with a batting average above the .300 threshold, including two at-bats with a .400-plus batting average led by John Anderson with a season average of .419, the second-best mark in the SoCon to date . Anderson has 21 extra-base hits, including a team-high 11 doubles, a triple and nine home runs with 43 RBI. Garrett Howe (.389) has 51 hits, including 17 for extra bases with 10 doubles, while Garrett Staton (.309) has 22 extra-base hits among his 47 this year, including 11 doubles and a team-leading 10 home runs.

Howe and outfielder Andrew Bennett won SoCon Player of the Week honors this season.

As a team, Samford is hitting .316, which ranks third in the conference with 319 runs on 378 hits, including 139 extra bases, 78 doubles, six triples and a SoCon-high 55 home runs. The 'Dogs average 8.9 runs on 10.5 hits per game while allowing just 6.4 runs on 8.6 hits per game. Samford also ranks second behind WCU with 26 double plays.

On the mound, Samford ranks fourth in both team ERA with 5.75 and strikeouts with 283 combined, while opponents have managed just a .270 batting average for third in the league.

Starter Michael Ross (8-0) boasts the second-lowest ERA in the SoCon this season at 2.88 over nine starts and 56.1 innings while limiting foes to the third-lowest batting average of .214. Ross, a two-time SoCon Pitcher of the Week, is third in the conference with 57 strikeouts and 15 Ks. With four saves this year, Carson Lore leads the Bulldogs and Samford earned SoCon Pitcher of the Week honors for the third week in a row for Alex Flood (April 1), Ross (April 8) and Lore (April 15).

History of the Western Carolina vs. Samford Series:

The Catamounts and Bulldogs have met 52 times on the baseball diamond in a series dating back to 2009. WCU currently trails in the series, 22-30, although the Catamounts have won 13 of 21 meetings in Cullowhee, leading by 13 -8. . The last six games played at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium have been split down the middle, with Samford last going 2-of-3 in 2022.

Samford won the three-game series in Birmingham a year ago, winning the first two games of the set to extend the win streak to five in a row before the Catamounts claimed the final 7-5 to halt the skid. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last nine series meetings dating back to the conference tournament in 2021 and Samford has posted wins in 17 of the last 23 meetings through 2017.

On deck for the Catamounts:

After its home weekend SoCon series against Samford, Western Carolina will play four games straight from home, starting on Tuesday (April 23) with a non-conference midweek matchup with nationally ranked Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

The Catamounts then hit the road in conference play, traveling to Spartanburg, SC, to take on the Wofford Terriers on April 26-28. WCU dropped 2-of-3 to Wofford a season ago in Cullowhee after an even split of the series in the most recent meetings in Spartanburg, one win, one loss and the series finale ending in a 2-2 tie.

2024 Catamount Baseball Western Carolina (20-14, 5-4) vs. Samford (24-12, 8-1)

Game 1: Friday April 19 | 5:00 PM | Coverage:ESPN+ |Live stats

SAM: Sr. RHP Michael Ross (9 app., 9 GS 8-0, 2.88 ERA, 56.1 IP, 57 K, 13 BB)

WCU: Sr. RHP Gavin Mortenson (14 app., 7 GS 2-2, 3.82 ERA, 35.1 IP, 34 K, 23 BB)

Game 2: Saturday April 20 | 2:00 PM | Coverage: Listen live (CSN) |Live stats

SAM: Jr. RHP Brooks Rice (9 app., 9 GS 4-3, 5.26 ERA, 39.1 IP, 35 K, 24 BB)

WCU: Sr. Dante Visconti (15 app., 3 GS 2-0, 6.67 ERA, 28.1, 24 K, 15 BB)