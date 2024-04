New cricket ground coming to Revelstoke

Revelstoke Cricket Club is one step closer to building a pitch they can call home. The club's growth paralleled the continued and diversifying growth of Revelstoke. READ MORE: VIDEO: Local athletes are building an exciting future for cricket in Revelstoke We have grown from a few guys who just got together and practiced on a dirt lot on Third Street, to where we are on this journey to really make progress in building a fully functional club capable of providing playing opportunities to the cricketers in the city, to play in different ways. teams and host other teams, said club organizer Matt Bramall. After receiving a $10,000 Revelstoke Community Giving grant and approval from the city, the club is moving forward with construction of the field at Centennial Park, with concrete pouring expected by the end of the week. The subsidy covers material and construction costs. Bramall explained that it is important that cricketers have an (oval-shaped) field of the right size to be able to practice the sport safely. It's not like any field [most] Canadians are used to the field being larger than a diamond court, more oval in shape, played all over the place and much of the action being played in the middle on a 22-yard strip, Bramall said. Although the playing surface is usually composed of composite grass, Bramall explained that it was a more practical choice to opt for an artificial surface. The construction includes a 22-meter concrete strip with a plastic mat on top. In addition to the field not being the right size, the club's previous practice location on Third St. was not an ideal location for any sporting activities as Bramall said the uneven terrain and holes in the net caused them to throw a lot of balls and animal feces lost. made the playing field far from ideal. Now that we are moving to Centennial Park, we have a designated facility that allows us to play cricket with the right dimensions, allowing us to use the hardball with a consistent bounce that we would never get if we played on the [Third St.]field, allows us to have structured practices before games, and gives us the opportunity to teach beginner classes, Bramall said. The completion of the pitch will help the club to grow further as they can organize regular training and matches and what Bramall called friendly matches. Bramall also sees a summer of friendly matches at the Centennial Park venue as a potential tourist attraction with the mountains and river backdrop, and the social nature of the sport. It's a wonderful spectator sport, very relaxed, Bramall said. READ MORE: Revelstokes Puso Pinoy is made of hard work and love

