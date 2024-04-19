NHL announces sale of Arizona Coyotes, move to Utah

Utah is now home to a National Hockey League franchise.

The NHL announced Thursday that the Arizona Coyotes will effectively move to Salt Lake City beginning with the 2024-2025 season.

Smith Entertainment Group led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and his wife Ashley reportedly paid between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion for the franchise.

As everyone knows, Utah is a vibrant and prosperous state, and we are thrilled to be a part of that, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a press release. We are also excited to welcome Ashley and Ryan Smith to the NHL family and know they will be great stewards of the game in Utah. We thank them for working with the League to resolve a complex situation in this unprecedented and beneficial way.

The Coyotes franchise becomes inactive, with all its hockey assets, players and draft picks, and moves to a new franchise in Utah. Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo will have the opportunity to reactivate the franchise if he secures a new arena for the team within five years.

Ryan Smith told the official NHL website that the team will have Utah in the name, not Salt Lake City. He added that determining the new team's nickname will be a process that could take some time.

So, start with Utah on the jersey, and figure out what the logo and everything else is and what it is that we are. But that's a one-way door, he said. You can do it once. And with this timeline, I think both the league feels better and we feel better about just doing the process, and then dropping it when we drop it.

Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement that it was always their intention to bring an NHL team to Utah through expansion. But that changed when Bettman approached them with the situation in Arizona and the need to remedy it.

When he approached us and asked for our help in resolving this situation, we made the courageous decision to introduce a new franchise in Utah, fully realizing that we are going the extra mile to do something in a time frame and in a way that has never been done before in the professional world. exercising under these conditions, they said. We are committed to building a Stanley Cup-winning team and are excited to welcome great players, coaches, staff and their families to Utah. Today is a great day for Utah, for hockey and for building a legacy that will have a lasting impact for generations to come.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall released a statement expressing her approval of the new team.

This announcement is about more than bringing an NHL team to Salt Lake City. It is a defining moment in our journey and will be a catalyst for a positive vision that integrates community, connection and greater opportunities for families, residents and visitors to experience our capital. , Mendenhall said. I am grateful for working closely with Ryan and Ashley Smith and the entire SEG team. This is the beginning of a new era that will generate exciting opportunities for our communities, strengthen pride and unlock new potential in our downtown.

The move has been rumored for weeks, and one that Utah sports fans are excited about.

Braden Clark, of Cache County, reacted with a healthy degree of skepticism when the idea of ​​an NHL team coming to Utah was first floated.

That's never going to happen, Clark thought, remembering that the league had recently expanded to 32 teams with the Seattle Kraken.

But with the Beehive State getting the Arizona Coyotes via relocation, Clark could barely contain his joy.

“I'm ecstatic about Utah getting its own team,” Clark said. I am extremely excited to start this new chapter of Utah sports and see all the new things that come with it.

Since the rumors first started circulating, fans like Clark have been eagerly awaiting the official announcement. They have flooded social media channels with ideas for a team name and color scheme. They made plans to watch the final Coyotes game, which took place Wednesday night against the Edmond Oilers.

Steven Cundick is one of the fans who watched Arizona's last game. He did this through an antenna he used to watch Jazz games this season, he said. And the conversation between him and a group of his close friends has already turned to how to afford season tickets for the new team in Utah.

It will depend entirely on price, Cundick said. When we do it, we divide it among probably six to eight guys and we probably buy two or four tickets for that group of people, and then we just divide up the games. I think if all we can afford is nosebleeds, and that's what I suspect based on what I think prices will be, I think we'll probably still continue with it.

Cundick considers himself a new hockey fan. He already closely follows local teams such as the Jazz, Utah football and basketball and Real Salt Lake. He has followed the branding ideas others have suggested online, although he described his excitement as tempered because he wasn't exactly thrilled with the way Smith was rebranding the Jazz.

I think Ryan Smith is kind of 0-for-1 in that regard, Cundick said.

Of all the names just being discussed, Cundick said his favorite is the Cutthroat.

“I would totally be into that because it's unique to Utah, there's no other major league team with that name, and I think it sounds kind of badass,” Cundick said. It's a double encounter between the trout, but also the sound of a cutthroat just sounds pretty cool.

Clark, meanwhile, is in favor of calling the Utah NHL team the Blizzard.

It fits with the double Z mantra that we've had here in the state for a long time, with obviously the Jazz, the Buzz, the Grizzlies and teams like that, Clark said.

The new team will play in the Delta Center. The state Legislature passed a bill that would fund a new sports and entertainment district around the arena with $1 billion in taxpayer money, and Smith filed earlier this month to work with SLC on a proposal to renovate that part of downtown to breathe life into.

Living in Cache Valley means Clark won't be making it to many NHL games. But he said he plans to attend the first one because it will be historic, and having a team in the state means he will come to SLC a little more.

Clark also said that once he knows what the team name and other brand names are, he will buy merchandise for his family to wear.

The things that excite me the most are embracing the new brand, whatever it is: getting to know the players on the team, the coaching staff, and then smaller things like listening to the podcasts of the people who make it beat team. [will do] and getting to know those people when they come to Utah, Clark said.

Greg Leeb, former Grizzlies assistant coach and current director of hockey development for player development for the Junior Grizzlies, said what he most wants to see is the community's enthusiasm and support for the new Utah team. He also said that in the Junior Grizzlies playing youth programs from Las Vegas and Arizona, he has seen the number of young hockey players grow over the years. He thinks Utah getting an NHL could have a similar impact at the youth level.

We've seen it, Leeb said. We play against them and we've seen those programs improve as well. So it would probably have a positive impact here too.