Planning for Mormon Cricket Treatment in Northern Nevada | News

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) encourages the public to report cricket sightings to help monitor the population and plan treatments.
According to the NDA, as of April 18, 2024, 220 reports have been received from Washoe, Pershing, Churchill, Humboldt, Lander, Eureka, White Pine and Elko counties.
Based on reported observations and surveys of the area in 2023 and 2024, the NDA submitted a proposal to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) to acquire 222,254 hectares protected by air treatments. These treatments are pending approval and funding from USDA PPQ.
Whether you are treating public lands or your own property, we must act strategically to maximize the effectiveness of these treatments, said NDA State Entomologist Jeff Knight.
Treatments should be strategic in terms of timing, weather, location and budgetary constraints. the NDA says areas can only be treated once a year, meaning if treatments and baits are carried out now, those same areas will also be treated cannot be treated again later when adult crickets cause damage.
At their current stage of life, Mormon crickets are not as inclined to eat the bait. Both baits and sprays can only be applied during specific weather conditions, with precipitation and wind being the main barriers to application.
The NDA can only deal with public lands and these must meet other criteria, including density per square meter. Private landowners can purchase bait from agricultural stores.
Mormon crickets are common in northern Nevada and other western states. Population numbers may reach levels that pose a risk to agriculture and public safety on roads. The NDA says several factors, including temperatures and late snowfall, can affect what populations will look like in a given year, making it difficult to predict what the year will look like. Overall, the population in northern Nevada has declined in recent years, but the population in Eureka and Elko has remained about the same. Every year is different and different areas may be heavier or lighter than the previous year.
Please continue to report sightings of Mormon crickets to the NDA at agri.nv.gov/entomology.
Reporting stimulates research efforts and can help determine treatment priority, as well as provide recommendations to local officials and private landowners regarding treatment options on private lands, where the NDA cannot treat.
2/29/2024 First Mormon cricket reported in Elko County.
3/14/2024 Air Handling Plan submitted to USDA for approval, based on 2023 and 2024 studies, updated 4/3/2024.
3/18/2024 Research into treatment locations and reports has begun.
4-4-2024 NDA staff received nearly 100 reports of crickets and added these locations to the survey list.
4/22/2024 – Ground treatment expected to begin.
First or second week of May (provisional) Air treatments are expected to begin.
