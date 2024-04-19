Sports
The best thing about football? Laughing at other people
Hate is great.
This is my starting point and from there a short and immediate diversion into a warning. Hate isn't really that great. To wallow in hatred implies gleeful aggression or violence, and there is far too much of all that in this crazy, confused world of ours, without me adding anything simply because I've been told to fill a 900-word space with something about why rivalry in football is like this. joyful at this stage of the season.
Hate is not entirely justified. I don't hate anything in football. Correction: I don't hate anything in football except VAR and that's certainly understandable. Oh, and I hate xG precisely because it's incomprehensible. And referees of course. And football boots that aren't black. And goal music and stupid sock holes. And young people. Plus absolutely all club players, managers, owners, directors, fans, sponsors, mascots, damn ball boys, apart from my own, and a lot of the time I really hate mine too. I don't think that makes me a monster.
Despite that, right? Hmm. No, that's terrible. Let's retreat into hate is great, but it's not really about hate. What it is about: sitting in the pub with a buddy on Wednesday evening watching the Champions League and suddenly becoming aware of a shift in the air. That the oohs and aahs from (mostly) neutral observers at missed chances by Manchester City and Arsenal turned into laughter or half-hearted cheering.
Take City versus Real Madrid. For the most part you could only marvel at the speed of movement, the speed of passing, the single-minded intent of Pep Guardiola's beautiful, fluid team to win the match, until the moment when something changed and you could perhaps feel it . perhaps Real would hold on grimly. And that this was a victory for football in its own way; not the style of football or its purity, but his capacity for wanton acts of comic brutality.
The ending brought cheers because City deserved to win comfortably but lost uncomfortably, and let's face it, unless you support them, it can only be hilarious.
The same goes for Arsenal, only more so because Arsenal is very, very good, but not quite brilliant, will never be very funny to everyone. My boss, who is a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, had a very specific reason for finding this very funny, although the effect of all this laughing is a huge dent in the English coefficient and therefore a car crash for Tottenham's hopes Hotspur to get into trouble. Champions League, which is of course also very funny, but less so for him, which is also hilarious for me.
Ultimately, and it's far too complicated for me to work out, this coefficient disaster could very well trickle down through the division and prevent Newcastle United from qualifying for any European competition, which will be very annoying and then my boss laughing at me. which I think is fair enough. But if the choice is between bragging about the coefficient or laughing at other people's misfortunes, then pardon me, but f*** the coefficient.
In fact, add the coefficient to the list of things to hate.
Speaking of Newcastle fans, a regular chant from them is: You laughed at us when we went down, but who the fuck is laughing now? And the idea here is that Newcastle is no longer a club of crazy, confusing decisions having been relegated twice during Mike Ashley's ownership, which was deeply painful for Geordies and hugely entertaining for everyone else, you callous, unempathetic bastard. rds.
This is something we don't take enough into account. Hereby The Athleticswe stroke our chins and publish roundtable discussions about which team will win the Premier League or should win the Premier League or the best comebacks we've seen or the biggest problems facing the game and yawn, blah, yawn, blah. As the nights grow lighter and the buds on the trees burst, the important thing is that we can rejoice in pettiness in a way that we wouldn't have done in October or November, because who cares then?
If you admire the competitive nature of the sport and have a natural empathy for the underdog, wouldn't it be great and valuable if Arsenal won the title? As a football fan: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, they'll put it back in a bottle! See also Jurgen Klopp's final season at Liverpool and the emotional charge of his impending departure, that powerful human story. As a football fan: HAHAHAHAHAHA cry more!
In this context, the funniest thing would be if Manchester City won the title again, which in itself isn't very funny. But it would also be funny if they didn't win the prize four times in a row, preferably on the last day in dramatic fashion, although the funniness of that would be outweighed by the unfunniness of whoever did win the prize. And how funny you find it will be determined by proximity, geography, history, and how pathetic a human being you actually are. To be clear: the more pathetic the better, as far as I'm concerned.
Arsenal winning and laughing at Spurs laughing at them today would be funny to a lot of people, but I'm not sure if that's funnier than Arsenal losing. Liverpool winning AND Everton going down would be perfect for Liverpool, but also funny in a broader sense because Arsenal won't have won it and Everton, like Newcastle, is a big, lumbering, restless club and that's why it's for everyone is forced to laugh. them.
So, as you can see, hating to be great is actually a pretty serious and important topic. Please enter your favorite outcomes into the trivia/funny bets for what's left of the season, regardless of division or league. And don't forget to click Meh on your way out.
(Top photo: Getty Images)
