Sports
Hockey-themed sports restaurant hopes to be 'official viewing spot' for the NHL game in Utah
WEST VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) When an official announcement comes from the National Hockey League, don't forget that Utah already has a hockey team.
The Utah grizzlies released a statement in response to the NHL coming to Salt Lake City.
The Grizzlies are part of the ECHL hockey league and play their home games at the Maverik Center.
Not far from their home base is a sports bar called Penalty Box Bar and Grill.
Bar design and marketing director John Kennedy said they recently rebranded and their goal is to be known as the “official viewing spot for all NHL games.”
They have drinks with names like 'fuck the goalie' and 'icing'.
“To hear today that it's official, it just feels electric. Everyone is so excited about it. We're definitely very excited about it here,” Kennedy said. “We feel we are well positioned to be here next to the Maverik Center and be called Penalty Box in West Valley. We are so excited about hockey and the fact that the NHL is coming.”
He said Salt Lake City is the perfect place for a professional team.
“Utah is growing tremendously, and it looks like there are a lot of professional sports on the horizon. Utah is a winter state and winter sports are our thing, so adding hockey to the list makes a lot of sense. We have a lot of skiers and snowboarders and adding a sport like this to our winter games makes a lot of sense,” he said.
Hockey fan Chris Patterson has loved coming to the Penalty Box for years.
As for Thursday's news that Utah is getting an NHL team, Patterson said, “I like the Grizzlies, but we can step it up.”
He looks forward to having other professional teams play in Utah.
He said, “I'm looking forward to all the best teams in the country finally coming to our state so I don't have to travel to another place to see a great hockey game, so that will be fun.”
