Arizona Coyotes are officially heading to Utah as the sale receives final NHL approval

The Arizona Coyotes are officially headed to Salt Lake City.

The NHL board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to approve a $1.2 billion U.S. sale of Alex Meruelo to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, paving the way for the franchise's move to Utah next season.

The deal includes a provision for Arizona to get an expansion team if a new arena is built within the next five years. The deal will be facilitated through the NHL, with $200 million going to the league's owners as relocation expenses.

“We have publicly expressed our interest to the NHL,” Ryan Smith told The Associated Press. “It's probably been two years since we said, 'Hey, look, we really believe Utah can be an incredible hockey town.' Look at all the demographics, we were just talking about the Olympics and you're thinking about the return of the Olympics.”

Smith will take over the franchise's hockey operations and Meruelo will continue operations in Arizona in an effort to secure and develop land for a new arena in north Phoenix.

LOOK | CBC's The National discusses the Coyotes' confirmed move to Utah:

Meruelo also remains an owner of the Tucson Roadrunners, the franchise's AHL affiliate, and hopes to move them to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' temporary home shared with Arizona State University for the past two seasons. He plans to repay the $1 billion once an expansion team is approved.

“The NHL's faith in Arizona has never wavered,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We thank Alex Meruelo for his commitment to the franchise and Arizona, and we fully support his continued efforts to secure a new home in the desert for the Coyotes. “We also want to recognize Arizona's loyal hockey fans who have supported their team with dedication for nearly three decades as we grew the game.”

Utah team gets a new name

Meruelo will retain the Coyotes' name, logo and trademark, so Smith's group will have to rename the team.

“We'll start with Utah on the jersey and we'll figure out the logo and everything else and what it is that we are, but that's a one-way door,” Smith said. “You have to do it once. And with this timeline, I think both the league feels better and we feel better to just go through the process and then when we drop it, we drop it.”

The sale ends the Coyotes' long-running bid to find a permanent home.

LOOK | Fans say goodbye to the Arizona Coyotes franchise:

Arizona Coyotes say goodbye The final buzzer of the Arizona Coyotes' game on Wednesday night signaled the end of their franchise. Teary-eyed fans held up signs and waved goodbye to their team, which is about to move to Salt Lake City.

The franchise shared an arena with the NBA's Phoenix Suns after relocating from Winnipeg, moving to Glendale and ending up in Mullett Arena when the city of Glendale backed out of a lease agreement.

Meruelo was adamant about not wanting to sell the team despite receiving numerous offers since purchasing the team in 2019. When an auction for the land in north Phoenix was postponed until June, the Coyotes had no guarantee a deal for a new arena would go through. Through.

'This is not the end'

With the NHL and players association reluctant to allow the Coyotes to play in the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for a third season, Meruelo opted to sell the team, shifting his focus to the new arena and the expansion team.

“I agree with Commissioner Gary Bettman and the National Hockey League that it is simply unfair to allow our players, coaches, hockey front office and the NHL teams they compete against to continue playing for several more years in an arena that is not suitable. for NHL hockey,” Meruelo said in a statement.

“But this is not the end for NHL hockey in Arizona. I have negotiated the right to reactivate the team within the next five years and retain ownership of the beloved Coyotes name, brand and logo. I remain committed to committed to this community and to building a premier sports arena and entertainment center without seeking financial support from the public.”

The Coyotes played their final game in Arizona on Wednesday night, a 5-2 win over the playoff-bound Edmonton Oilers. The players celebrated on the ice with team personnel and some handed their sticks over the glass to fans, who chanted “We love you Coy-otes!”

“It's hard to take it all in,” Coyotes rookie forward Logan Cooley said. “A lot of noise, a lot of personal things and of course the organization. You hear that you go to one place and then to the next place. We have done a good job in this dressing room, concentrating on keeping the noise out and better as a team as we strive to one day be the team we want to be.”