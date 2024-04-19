County cricket: Kent v Surrey, Somerset v Notts and more on day one live | Cricket

“,”elementId”:”8605b179-4d9b-40a8-a109-f8e12ea337fe”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The state of play? Essex top Division One, Notts bring up the rear; while in Division Two, Sussex sit pretty, Derbyshire scrape the barrel. Plenty of time for that to change though, plus the weather to throw a cloudburst into the mix. Also, we await news on Essexs possible points deduction for the big bat fiasco.

Play starts at 11am BST, the coffee is on, all welcome.

Theyre mostly down south this week:

DIVISION ONE

Chelmsford: Essex v Lancashire

Southampton: Hampshire v Warwickshire

Canterbury: Kent v Surrey

Taunton: Somerset v Nottinghamshire

Kidderminster: Worcestershire v Durham

DIVISION TWO

Derby: Derbyshire v Leicestershire

Lords: Middlesex v Yorkshire

Northampton: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan

Hove: Sussex v Gloucesterhire

After two rounds of the Kookaburra, we swap the soggy pile of rags for a shiny Duke. There were some interesting numbers from those first two rounds. In 2023, 427 wickets were taken with seam bowling in the first two rounds at 29; in 2024 it was 233 at 43. By contrast, 4605 balls of spin were bowled in 2023, taking 63 wickets; in 2024 that had increased to 6214 balls and 135 wickets. And there have already been as many double hundreds as there were in the whole of 2023. Thanks to Kevein Howells county podcast for these numbers.

Rob Key is a fan of the Kookaburra

Unsurprisingly, Dukes arent so keen on the idea.

