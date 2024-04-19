Sports
County cricket: Kent v Surrey, Somerset v Notts and more on day one live | Cricket
The state of play? Essex top Division One, Notts bring up the rear; while in Division Two, Sussex sit pretty, Derbyshire scrape the barrel. Plenty of time for that to change though, plus the weather to throw a cloudburst into the mix. Also, we await news on Essexs possible points deduction for the big bat fiasco.
Play starts at 11am BST, the coffee is on, all welcome.
Theyre mostly down south this week:
DIVISION ONE
Chelmsford: Essex v Lancashire
Southampton: Hampshire v Warwickshire
Canterbury: Kent v Surrey
Taunton: Somerset v Nottinghamshire
Kidderminster: Worcestershire v Durham
DIVISION TWO
Derby: Derbyshire v Leicestershire
Lords: Middlesex v Yorkshire
Northampton: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan
Hove: Sussex v Gloucesterhire
After two rounds of the Kookaburra, we swap the soggy pile of rags for a shiny Duke. There were some interesting numbers from those first two rounds. In 2023, 427 wickets were taken with seam bowling in the first two rounds at 29; in 2024 it was 233 at 43. By contrast, 4605 balls of spin were bowled in 2023, taking 63 wickets; in 2024 that had increased to 6214 balls and 135 wickets. And there have already been as many double hundreds as there were in the whole of 2023. Thanks to Kevein Howells county podcast for these numbers.
Rob Key is a fan of the Kookaburra
Unsurprisingly, Dukes arent so keen on the idea.
Key events
In Division One:
Mohammed Abbas is wicketless at The Rose Bowl, as is Kyle Abbott. Rob Yates, fresh from his bowling triumph last week, 21 not out.
There is no play yet Chelmsford or Canterbury. Notts have recovered from the early loss of HH, 26-1 v Somerset, who play Bashir. And Durham Borthwick lost in the first over, 19-1 v Worcestershire.
Around the ground, not a large number of wickets. I'm almost disappointed. Division Two:
Leicestershire 30-0 against Derbyshire
Yorkshire, an intoxicating one 41-1 at Lords, where it is now raining. Lyth the man out, to TRJ.
Not yet played at Wantage Road, and Gloucestershire (49-0) racing against Sussex, the best of the table.
The weather is improving in Chelmsford where the game starts at 12.15pm, with the toss coming soon.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old in Lancashire got stuck for seconds.
My son, who is doing Geography revision, tells me There was a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in Derbyshire last night. Maybe that rattled the slip boiler, BTL reported. Leicestershire 22-0
Durham have won the toss and are going to bat. Looks lively.
Yorkshire his way as the toppers (27-0 from four) against Middlesex; Notts less so after winning the toss and electing to bat against Somerset, poor old HH was third ball for 0.
For anyone who missed it, and it was encouraging to hear the news being widely reported on sports broadcasts. The eight first-tier women's counties are: Durham, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire, Surrey, Essex, Hampshire and Somerset.
And an interesting point I picked up today from Raf on Twitter:
Also a delayed start at Wantage Roadand in Chelmsford and in Canterbury.
Rain at Kidderminster. Delayed start
Meanwhile, lots of cricket news this week, including the birth of Wisden number 161. It almost feels nepotistic to plug it, but Tim wrote a nice piece about the Almanack and its editor Lawrence Booth.
Just returned from a lovely walk in the woods where the sun had decided to shine and everything was so perfect lime green that you should put it in a bottle for the November days.
Meanwhile, Gary Naylor is at Lords: Greetings from a cloudy Lords, first on a bowl and I hope you don't go bowling again before closing day.
Phalanxes of primary school children flooded the North Gate when I arrived and they are now shivering in the stands. If a day of Champo cricket in April doesn't put them off the game for life, nothing will. That said, well played MCC for figuring it out.
