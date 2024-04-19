Connect with us

Sports

County cricket: Kent v Surrey, Somerset v Notts and more on day one live | Cricket

County cricket: Kent v Surrey, Somerset v Notts and more on day one live | Cricket

 


Good morning and welcome to round three! Its currently raining in Manchester, and cold, but looks perky elsewhere.

“,”elementId”:”8605b179-4d9b-40a8-a109-f8e12ea337fe”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The state of play? Essex top Division One, Notts bring up the rear; while in Division Two, Sussex sit pretty, Derbyshire scrape the barrel. Plenty of time for that to change though, plus the weather to throw a cloudburst into the mix. Also, we await news on Essexs possible points deduction for the big bat fiasco.

“,”elementId”:”35b0d95d-4d9b-4ad5-a514-825115bee398″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Play starts at 11am BST, the coffee is on, all welcome.

“,”elementId”:”50fb2638-98df-4d3d-b30f-1c8f5665c118″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1713518100000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”05.15EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1713516978000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “04.56 EDT”, “blockFirstPublished”:1713518100000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “05.15EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:1713518100000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “05.15EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:05.15″, title “Preamble”, “contributor s”:[],”primaryDateLine”: Fri Apr 19, 2024 6:51am EDT”, secondaryDateLine “First published Fri Apr 19, 2024 5:15am EDT”},{“id”:66221be48f08e8f9eb331d10″, “elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Theyre mostly down south this week:

“,”elementId”:”a29f713e-d89d-497d-bc01-023f0eabc3aa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

DIVISION ONE

“,”elementId”:”2dcba66e-2111-4cbd-971b-35049b210c7a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Chelmsford: Essex v Lancashire

“,”elementId”:”362492e0-b29a-4525-a16f-f08fa6125bf2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Southampton: Hampshire v Warwickshire

“,”elementId”:”77e834c0-42cf-4423-b9b3-d0ba5663bd55″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Canterbury: Kent v Surrey

“,”elementId”:”64329021-d527-423b-a1cd-7c26024c14af”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Taunton: Somerset v Nottinghamshire

“,”elementId”:”c978fc81-eb04-4fe3-90ea-90df3bd06e73″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Kidderminster: Worcestershire v Durham

“,”elementId”:”aa19c18f-ddec-4996-a238-39eafef74eee”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

DIVISION TWO

“,”elementId”:”0ae484f0-03a6-4fd5-8e7e-10d8514f890d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Derby: Derbyshire v Leicestershire

“,”elementId”:”28cf82c8-e291-4905-97a0-9752998a3c42″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Lords: Middlesex v Yorkshire

“,”elementId”:”94939ed4-eeef-4a2a-9f62-f8d32820f176″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Northampton: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan

“,”elementId”:”268cbfd5-236d-4660-864c-011e588b9583″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hove: Sussex v Gloucesterhire

“,”elementId”:”f47152a2-c182-450f-b1c7-892bbeb8525d”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1713518100000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”05.15EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1713522936000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “06.35 EDT”, “blockFirstPublished”:1713518100000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “05.15EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:1713518100000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “05.15EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”: 05.15″, title “Arrangements”, “contribu torso”:[],”primaryDateLine”: Fri Apr 19, 2024 6:51am EDT”, secondaryDateLine “First published Fri Apr 19, 2024 5:15am EDT”},{“id”:66221c008f082d4336f52f78″, “elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

After two rounds of the Kookaburra, we swap the soggy pile of rags for a shiny Duke. There were some interesting numbers from those first two rounds. In 2023, 427 wickets were taken with seam bowling in the first two rounds at 29; in 2024 it was 233 at 43. By contrast, 4605 balls of spin were bowled in 2023, taking 63 wickets; in 2024 that had increased to 6214 balls and 135 wickets. And there have already been as many double hundreds as there were in the whole of 2023. Thanks to Kevein Howells county podcast for these numbers.

“,”elementId”:”a57df5f7-9a92-426a-9ca7-48abf7ed1b9f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Rob Key is a fan of the Kookaburra

“,”elementId”:”89bad9c9-0c70-44a3-9d0e-bae1122f8a53″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”text”:”Englands Rob Key backs Kookaburra ball for full-time use in county cricket”,”elementId”:”52b7e634-55cf-4f93-bb29-41a3edfce887″,”role”:”thumbnail”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/16/kookaburra-rob-key-england-cricket-county-championship”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Unsurprisingly, Dukes arent so keen on the idea.

“,”elementId”:”807c811a-31ad-4a7d-a846-6f2f6697b1ec”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”text”:”We have a superior product: Dukes maker invites Rob Key for talks over ball”,”elementId”:”158ba0d0-708f-4d38-a719-f041db9888ef”,”role”:”thumbnail”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/19/we-have-a-superior-product-dukes-maker-invites-rob-key-for-talks-over-ball”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1713518100000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”05.15EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1713512190000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “03.36 EDT”, “blockFirstPublished”:1713518100000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “05.15EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:1713518100000″, “blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “contributors”:[],”primaryDateLinedice:Fri Apr 19, 2024 6:51am EDT”,”secondaryDateLine:First published Fri Apr 19, 2024 5:15am EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”iddice:key-events-carousel-mobile “}” config=” {“renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”>

Key events

In Division One:

Mohammed Abbas is wicketless at The Rose Bowl, as is Kyle Abbott. Rob Yates, fresh from his bowling triumph last week, 21 not out.

There is no play yet Chelmsford or Canterbury. Notts have recovered from the early loss of HH, 26-1 v Somerset, who play Bashir. And Durham Borthwick lost in the first over, 19-1 v Worcestershire.

Part

Around the ground, not a large number of wickets. I'm almost disappointed. Division Two:

Leicestershire 30-0 against Derbyshire

Yorkshire, an intoxicating one 41-1 at Lords, where it is now raining. Lyth the man out, to TRJ.

Not yet played at Wantage Road, and Gloucestershire (49-0) racing against Sussex, the best of the table.

Part

The weather is improving in Chelmsford where the game starts at 12.15pm, with the toss coming soon.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old in Lancashire got stuck for seconds.

These photos look very familiar to me…
Rocky Flintoff in action for Lancashire 2nd XI pic.twitter.com/Nip4MtQh8J

— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) April 18, 2024

\n\n”}}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”/>

Part

My son, who is doing Geography revision, tells me There was a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in Derbyshire last night. Maybe that rattled the slip boiler, BTL reported. Leicestershire 22-0

Part

Durham have won the toss and are going to bat. Looks lively.

Durham has won the toss and will bat first.
The game starts at 11:30 am.
Watch live > https://t.co/iIcxMjQky9 pic.twitter.com/WkXHVAcAzh

—Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) April 19, 2024

\n\n”}}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”/>

Part

Yorkshire his way as the toppers (27-0 from four) against Middlesex; Notts less so after winning the toss and electing to bat against Somerset, poor old HH was third ball for 0.

Part

For anyone who missed it, and it was encouraging to hear the news being widely reported on sports broadcasts. The eight first-tier women's counties are: Durham, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire, Surrey, Essex, Hampshire and Somerset.

And an interesting point I picked up today from Raf on Twitter:

Yes, Sussex has a strong history in women's cricket, but that had little to do with the County Cricket Club.
The volunteer-run Sussex Women's Cricket Association did most of the work, so it's a bit unfair to say now "oh but we developed Holly Colvin & Sarah Taylor". https://t.co/259S4tWsxx

— Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) April 19, 2024

“}}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”>

Yes, Sussex has a strong history in women's cricket, but that had little to do with the County Cricket Club.

The volunteer-run Sussex Women's Cricket Association has done most of the work, so it's a bit unfair to now say “oh but we've developed Holly Colvin & Sarah Taylor”. https://t.co/259S4tWsxx

— Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) April 19, 2024

Part

Updated on

Also a delayed start at Wantage Roadand in Chelmsford and in Canterbury.

Part

Rain at Kidderminster. Delayed start

Meanwhile, lots of cricket news this week, including the birth of Wisden number 161. It almost feels nepotistic to plug it, but Tim wrote a nice piece about the Almanack and its editor Lawrence Booth.

Part

Just returned from a lovely walk in the woods where the sun had decided to shine and everything was so perfect lime green that you should put it in a bottle for the November days.

Henbury Forest, Devon. Photo: Fenella Tobey1/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Gary Naylor is at Lords: Greetings from a cloudy Lords, first on a bowl and I hope you don't go bowling again before closing day.

Phalanxes of primary school children flooded the North Gate when I arrived and they are now shivering in the stands. If a day of Champo cricket in April doesn't put them off the game for life, nothing will. That said, well played MCC for figuring it out.

Part

Balls, balls, balls

After two rounds of the Kookaburra, we trade the soggy pile of rags for a shiny Duke. There were some interesting numbers from those first two rounds. In 2023, 427 wickets were taken with seam bowling in the first two rounds at 29; in 2024 there were 233 against 43. In 2023, on the other hand, 4605 spin balls were bowled, good for 63 wickets; by 2024 that had increased to 6214 balls and 135 wickets. And there have already been as many double hundreds as there were in all of 2023. Thanks to Kevein Howells' county podcast for these numbers.

Rob Key is a fan of the Kookaburra

Unsurprisingly, Dukes isn't thrilled with the idea.

Part

Fixtures

They are mainly in the south this week:

DIVISION ONE

Chelmsford: Essex v Lancashire

Southampton: Hampshire v Warwickshire

Canterbury: Kent v Surrey

Taunton: Somerset v Nottinghamshire

Kidderminster: Worcestershire v Durham

DIVISION TWO

Derby: Derbyshire v Leicestershire

Gentlemen: Middlesex v Yorkshire

Noordampton: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan

Hove: Sussex v Gloucesterhire

Part

Updated on

Preamble

Good morning and welcome to round three! It's raining and cold in Manchester at the moment, but elsewhere it's looking perky.

The state of affairs? Essex top Division One, Notts bring up the rear; while in Division Two Sussex are sitting pretty, Derbyshire are scrapping the barrel. There's still plenty of time for that to change, plus the weather could throw a cloudburst into the mix. We're also awaiting news on Essex's possible points deduction for the great bat fiasco.

The game starts at 11am BST, coffee is ready, everyone is welcome.

Part

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/live/2024/apr/19/county-cricket-kent-v-surrey-somerset-v-notts-and-more-on-day-one-live

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: