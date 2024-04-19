K-State's tennis season ends with 4-0 loss to Texas in Big 12 quarterfinals | K State Sports





The No. 10 seed Kansas State tennis team couldn't hang on against No. 2 seed Texas, losing 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship on Thursday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

No. 73 K-State (12-12) battled to three sets in four singles matches against No. 7 Texas (20-4), but could not secure a point.

I'm really proud of my team today,” head coach Jordan Smith said in a written statement. “We responded incredibly well today after a marathon game yesterday. I feel like our team found their best tennis and energy towards the end of the season and that's great. The Wildcats dropped the doubles point and couldn't keep the momentum going. Junior Veronika Kulhava and freshman Tereza Polakova faced No. 1 seed Malaika Rapolu and Tanya Sasnouskaya for the second time this season, losing 6-1 this time. Freshman Jillian Harkin and senior Manami Ukita faced Charlotte Chavatipon and Vivian Ovrootsky in the third-place match, where they were defeated 6-2. Freshman Maralgoo Chogsomjav and sophomore Maria Santos fell unfinished, 2-5, in second place against Taisiya Pachkaleva and Sabina Zeynalova. In singles, Ukita, one of two seniors on the team this season along with Aleen Quamar, was defeated in straight sets by No. 120 Pachkaleva at the No. 4 position, 6-3, 6-3. Back at No. 1, sophomore Vanesa Suarez faced No. 22 Rapolu, where she fell short after a comeback in the second set, 6-2, 7-5. The four remaining singles matches all advanced to the third set. Polakova faced her first opponent of the spring, No. 37 Sasnouskaya at No. 4, where she won the first set 6–1, but then fell short in the next two, losing 6–1, 4–6, 3. -6. After not competing in singles during the first round against TCU, Kulhava faced Vivian Ovrootsky in fifth place. Kulhava dropped the first set 4-6 before winning the high-scoring second set 7-5. She led the third set 3-2 before failing to finish. Chogsomjav faced a consecutive three-set match. At No. 3, Chogsomjav claimed the first-set tiebreak against No. 122 Chavatipon 7-6 (7-5), but could not maintain the momentum, falling 6-1 in the second. She was left unfinished in the third 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 2-1. Santos faced a similar opponent from the regular season game against the Longhorns, sixth-ranked Shachf Lieberman, on March 24. Santos captured the first set but could not reach the second set tiebreak, leading to an incomplete third set at 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 0-1. K-States season ends 12-12, 4-9 Big 12, the second most wins under Smith in his six seasons. The Wildcats had four conference wins, the most since 2017, in the first season among the expanded 14 Big 12 teams. During the spring, the team moved into the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings for five weeks, reaching its highest ranking at No. 58 on February 27. Suarez was the only Wildcat to land and appear in the ITA singles rankings for the first time after the end of the fall competition at number 80 and reached its highest point at number 58 on February 20.

