Step Up: Preview of the Negaunee Miners Boys Tennis Team | WJMN

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In 2024, the Negaunee Miners Boys Tennis team will look to continue a streak of success that has seen them take home a conference championship every season since 2011, outside of the pandemic in 2020.

“Since we got back from spring break, we've been able to be here and make progress in some challenge games,” Miners head coach Kyle Saari said. “That's crucial this year to figure out who you are and what you're going to have in your lineup and that's what we're still working on. I'm really looking forward to seeing if this team is ready to hit that bar and be able to make a leap and meet the goals and expectations of what lies ahead. The goal always remains the same: if a UP title exists, pursue it. And to do that, we have to mature every day as a team.”

They will also look to defend their title as reigning UP Division 1 champions, but will have to do so with some new faces on the field.

“The kids realize that every season and every team is different,” says Saari. “This year we lose seven seniors from our lineup from last year, but it's a position we've been in before, in the past, and we've had groups that were able to overcome that. The biggest message to our kids so far is so common, but kids need to step up and we've had good senior leadership from the likes of James Thomson in our doubles set-up. Leaders often have to make themselves feel uncomfortable to make others feel comfortable, and he has bridged the gap nicely so that some of our inexperienced or younger players can pick up the slack and get used to what varsity tennis would be like.

“Yes, it's definitely different, but kids have improved,” Thomson said. “We have two players in doubles who have never played varsity before, but I think they can step up and win for us. Everything is different, it's a clean slate. We're just going to do our best to win. Hopefully we can achieve that.”

While they look forward to getting started on the schedule, they will continue to build on the foundations as they look for those new faces to take the next step.

“You can always improve. I would like to improve my serve, but the bottom line is that you can always improve your mental game more. I would like to improve that, not get angry so quickly, listen more to Coach Saari and do what he says. We had a very successful year last year. It's always the next step – take that again. Last year is last year, so I would like to describe my senior year as a winning year. Winning MPCs, UPs.

“Once the season starts, we can get more technical and dig deeper into the fundamentals,” said Saari. “But right now we like where we are. We're excited to see people step up and answer the bell with an opportunity at hand. In spring sports in the UP you don't have time to be young at all. Teams will always be young, you will always replace players in a lineup, and what it really comes down to is who can step up and who is mentally tough enough to fill those positions. So the fortunate thing is that we're bringing back three or four singles players and that helps form a core within the lineup and then within the doubles side of things.

The Miners open their season on April 19 in a five-team dual meet hosted by Marquette.