4/18/2024 2:59:00 PM Radio broadcast team announced

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State, JMI Sports and iHeartMedia announced Thursday that they have filled their radio broadcast lineup for the 2024 football season. Jon Schaeffer will be the play-by-play announcer, while Rich Ohrnberger will remain in the booth as color analyst. Schaeffer has been with iHeartMedia since July 2017 and currently co-hosts “Jon and Jim” weekdays from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM PT on San Diego Sports 760, the flagship radio station of San Diego State athletics. Schaeffer has handled pregame duties for Aztec football, as well as pregame, halftime and postgame duties for SDSU men's basketball. Schaeffer also has experience working play-by-play with the Phillies Radio Network, FOX College Sports, ESPN GamePlay, ESPN3, Mountain West Network and Big East Digital Network, and numerous schools in the Northeast. Schaeffer takes over football play-by-play duties from the longtime voice of the Aztecs, Ted Leitner, who has been calling SDSU football games for nearly three decades, including the past 19 seasons. Leitner will cap his storied career by calling SDSU men's basketball for its 30th and final season during the 2024-2025 season. Ohrnberger has been the color analyst for San Diego State football games for the past seven seasons. Ohrnberger, who played five years in the NFL, currently co-hosts the weekday radio show “Big Rich, TD & Fletch” from 6 to 9 a.m. PT on San Diego Sports 760. Ohrnberger also hosts “FOX Sports Saturday” and “FOX Sports Sunday,” and is also an on-air personality on NBC 7 San Diego's “Football Night in San Diego” and “Sports Wrap.” Ohrnberger played 39 games across five seasons in the NFL, starting eight times on the offensive line. Ohrnberger, who played two years at New England, one year at Arizona and his last two with the Chargers, was a two-time all-Big Ten selection at Penn State and earned first-team honors as a senior in 2008. San Diego State's first season under new head coach Sean Lewis begins on August 31 at Snapdragon Stadium against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Aztecs will play six of their twelve games at Snapdragon Stadium in 2024. Seven of SDSU's 11 FBS opponents made a bowl game a year ago. Season tickets for the 2024 campaign start at just $200 ($175 plus $25 Aztec Club membership), just $33.33 per game. Please note that each ticket also comes with a Stadium Excellence Gift associated with it. This is a one-time tax-deductible gift that will help offset the construction costs of the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium, payable over three years (interest-free). Fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets with benefits including interest-free payment plans, pre-sale access to most third-party events and discounts on team store merchandise, additional single-game tickets and food/beverages. In addition, season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase discounted seasonal parking, access to a personal account representative and the ability to digitally transfer and resell tickets. To purchase your season tickets, click here. For the price overview, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goaztecs.com/news/2024/4/18/sdsu-football-announces-2024-broadcast-team.aspx

