Stillwater, Okla. No. No. 7 Texas Women's Tennis (20-4, 12-1) earned a 4-0 victory over No. 73 Kansas State (12-12, 4-9) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship on Thursday afternoon. After the victory, the Longhorns advanced to the semifinals for the seventh straight year.

After clinching the doubles point with wins over Nos. 1 and 3, the Longhorns received singles wins from senior No. 120 Taisiya Pachkaleva at number 4, senior number 22 Angel Rapolu at number 1, and graduated at number 37 Sasnouskaya asked at number 3 for the clinch.

“The resilience and tenacity of the group were good, no one let go of the rope.” Coach said Howard Joffe when asked about his team's performance against K-State.

In doubles, the No. 36 pair of Rapolu and Sasnouskaya were the first to finish with an efficient 6-1, winning against Veronika Kulhava and Tereza Polakova at No. 1. Kulhava and Polakova held serve in the opening game of the match, but the Texas tandem would respond by winning the next six games and claiming all four games, decided by two points in the process.

The doubles point was won on field 3, where senior was Charlotte Chavatipon and sophomores Vivian Ovrootsky defeated Jillian Harkin and Manami Ukita 6-2. Chavatipon and Ovrootsky started the match with a break and then kept the score at 2-0. From there the next four matches were held, with the last two being two-point matches. At 4-2, the Longhorn duo broke for 5-2 and then served to give Texas the overall lead of 1-0.

Junior Sabina Zeynalova returned to action for the first time after missing the past 12 matches, playing only doubles in the match. The No. 15 duo of Pachkaleva and Zeynalova led Maralgoo Chogsomjav and Maria Santos 5-2 on Court 2 and were on match point when the doubles ended as Texas secured the doubles point. The first three games of the match remained on serve, with the Wildcat duo holding on to a deuce point in the second game, before Pachkaleva and Zeynalova earned a deuce point break for 3-1. Chogsomjav and Santos broke back on a deuce point for 3-2, but Pachkaleva and Zeynalova continued the trend to 4-2. After holding the score at 5-2, Pachkaleva and Zeynalova led 40-15 before the game went unfinished.

In singles, No. 120 Pachkaleva came off the court first with a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 4 Ukita. The senior opened the match with a hold, followed by a two-point break for 2-0. but Ukita broke and kept the match in the balance. The next two games of the match remained on serve at 3-3 before Pachkaleva went on a 4-0 run, in which the Longhorn claimed the first set after a two-point hold and opened the second set with a two- point break. Ukita ended the point with a break, followed by a two-point hold for 2-1, but from then on Pachkaleva went on a 3-0 run for a 4-2 lead, including a two-point break for 3-2. Ukita then held serve for 4-3, but Pachkaleva would claim back-to-back deuce points to win the match.

No. 22 Rapolu was the next Longhorn to finish with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Vanesa Suarez on Court 1. After the first two games of the match were abandoned, the next three games all remained on serve, with the first two were decided. by deuce points. At 3–2, Rapolu would win all remaining games of the first set, the last being a break on a deuce point to cap a 4–0 run. In the second set, Rapolu trailed 4-1, before moving up to 5-2. However, Rapolu showed great resilience with a break for 5-3 and a two-point lead on Suarez's match point for 5-4. Rapolu then broke for 5-5 and went on to win the next two games of the match for the victory in straight sets.

No. 37 Sasnouskaya swept Texas with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory against Polakova on court 3. After dropping the first set, Sasnouskaya opened the second set with a break, followed by a two-point hold for 2-0. The next two games of the set remained on serve for 3-1, then the graduate broke for 4-1. Polakova broke back for 4-2, and from then on the remaining games of the set remained on serve, with Sasnouskaya holding a deuce point for 6-4. Sasnouskaya took five of the first six games in the third set for a 5-1 lead and had a match point in the seventh game, but Polakova held the deuce point for 5-2. The next two games were then breaks, with the last being a two-point break to earn the Texas victory.

No. 122 Chavatipon, Ovrootsky and freshmen by Shachf Lieberman the matches all remained unfinished when Sasnouskaya settled. Chavatipon was narrowly trailing No. 2-ranked Chogsomjav, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 1-2, when play ended. After two chances to serve for the first set, Chavatipon eventually fell to a set tiebreak. However, she opened the second set with a 4-0 lead, which ended with a two-point break. Chogsomjav broke back for 4-1, but Chavatipon broke and then held a deuce point to take the set. The only three games of the third set remained on serve before the match was left unfinished.

Ovrootsky was right behind Kulhava, 6-4, 5-7, 2-3, on court 5 when the match ended. The opening play of the match was a Kulhava deuce point hold, but Ovrootsky held firm and then broke on a deuce point for 2-1. The next two games were then abandoned, with the second being another deuce point for Ovrootsky, making the score 3-2 in favor of the sophomore. From then on, the remaining games of the set remained on serve, giving Ovrootsky the first set. With the score at 4-4 in the second set, the next two games were a two-point score at 5-5. Kulhava went on to take the next two games of the set, sending the match to a third set. The first three games of the final set remained on serve, while the third game was a two-point lead for a 2-1 Kulhava lead. From then on, the next two games were abandoned and Kulhava took a 3-2 lead just before play was stopped.

On court 6, Lieberman led Santos 2-6, 7-6 (3), 1-0, thanks to a strong surge in the second set. After falling in the first set, the Texas freshman trailed 4-1 in the second set. The next two games were two-point breaks for 5-2, but from then on Lieberman went on a 4-0 run, with a two-point break on a Santos match point at 5-3. At 6-5 Santos broke and started a tiebreak. Lieberman trailed 3-2 after the tiebreak before winning the next five points to take the set. Her momentum carried over into the third set, where she controlled the only game played.

Next, the Longhorns will face third seed No. 18 Oklahoma in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship Tournament on Friday, April 19 at 6:00 PM CT at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

When asked about Friday's game against Oklahoma, Joffe said, “There's always a lot of talk about the rivalry. I'm looking forward to our kids getting another chance to compete and perform a little bit better. If we can do that do it, then we can do that.” I get a chance to get the win.”

#7 Texas 4, #73 Kansas State 0

Singles Order of finish (4,1,3)

1. Angel Rapolu (UT) final Vanessa Suarez (KSU) 6-2, 7-5

2. Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) vs. Maralgoo Chogsomjav (KSU) 6-7 (5), 6-1, 1-2, unf.

3. Sasnouskaya asked (UT) final Tereza Polakova (KSU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

4. Taisiya Pachkaleva (UT) final Manami Ukita (KSU) 6-3, 6-3

5. Vivian Ovrotsky (UT) vs. Veronika Kulhava (KSU) 6-4, 5-7, 2-3, unf.

6. Schachf Lieberman (UT) vs. Maria Santos (KSU) 2-6, 7-6 (3), 1-0, unf.