Rob Lynch appointed Director of Cricket & Operations at MCC





MCC today announced that Rob Lynch will become the club's new Director of Cricket & Operations. He will succeed Jamie Cox, who is leaving MCC after almost three years in the role to take up the role of Chief Executive at Somerset County Cricket Club. Lynch is currently the Chief Executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), having originally joined the organization in 2020 as Commercial Director. His highlights at the PCA include navigating the organization and its members through the pandemic, increased development of the women's game and working closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on England's return to touring Pakistan . He was previously Commercial Director and Chief Operating Officer at Middlesex Cricket, having held various positions at various cricket organisations. Before entering cricket administration, Lynch was an ambitious young professional player representing New Zealand under 19, and was an MCC Young Cricketer during the 2000 season. He is a member of MCC and has played 60 matches for the club. In this role, Lynch will lead MCC's cricket departments, responsible for delivering the club's cricket strategy. This includes the club's Out-Match and overseas tour programme, with MCC playing over 500 matches each year. He will also oversee MCC's global cricket role, including monitoring the laws of cricket and the MCC World Cricket Committee. In addition to the cricketing aspects of the role, Lynch will oversee the day-to-day operations function at Lord's, with matchday activities receiving particular attention during the many world-class matches held at the Ground each summer. Lynch will take up the role in July, ahead of the first men's Test match of the season between England and the West Indies. “With the ever-changing landscape of cricket, we are fortunate to be able to appoint someone who has such in-depth experience of the game's operations, both on and off the field” MCC CEO and Secretary Guy Lavender said: “After a thorough recruitment process, I am delighted to welcome Rob back to MCC. There was an extremely high caliber of candidates applying for the position, and Rob was the standout. “Given the ever-changing landscape of cricket, we are fortunate to be able to appoint someone who has such in-depth experience of the game's operations, both on and off the field. Rob is no stranger to Lord's and the structure of MCC, meaning he can hit the ground running as we head into another busy summer. “I would like to thank Jamie Cox for his enormous contribution to MCC over the past three years. He has led numerous projects in that time, including our cricket strategy, and I wish him the best for an exciting role at Somerset. I'm sure he will make it a success.”

