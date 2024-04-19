Tennessee State hires the first men's hockey head coach at an HBCU

NASHVILLE Glenda Glover, president of Tennessee State University and director of athletics Dr. Mikki Allen would like to welcome Duant Abercrombie as the first head coach of the men's hockey team. The historic appointment makes Abercrombie the first head coach of a hockey program at a historically black college or university (HBCU).

“I am incredibly excited to begin building this program, supported by God, my family, TSU students, alumni and everyone who is eagerly awaiting this moment,” said Abercrombie. “I am confident that TSU will one day be recognized not only as a powerhouse on the ice, but also as a program whose student-athletes leave a profound legacy on the world, enriched by the lessons learned at TSU. “

In June 2023, TSU announced plans to become the first HBCU to offer men's hockey. Hiring Abercrombie further strengthens that plan.

“The appointment of Duant Abercrombie as TSU's hockey head coach is a testament to our commitment to breaking barriers,” said TSU President Glenda Glover. “We recognize the profound significance of bringing hockey to an HBCU and providing our students with unparalleled opportunities that will enrich their college experience. This bold move builds on the TSU legacy we envisioned for the institution as a comprehensive university that offers a wide range of academic and extracurricular programs, with an ongoing commitment to excellence.”

Abercrombie is an inaugural member of the National Hockey League Coaches' Association BIPOC Coaches Program, which aims to specifically support Black, Indigenous and coaches of color in a variety of areas including skills development, leadership strategies, communication tactics, networking and career advancement.

Growing up in Washington, DC, Abercrombie was mentored on his hockey journey by notable black hockey figures such as Neal Henderson and Graeme Townshend. The first Black person and third person of color inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, Henderson has led the Fort Dupont Cannons Ice Hockey Club since 1978 and has won numerous distinguished awards. Townshend, the first Jamaican-born player in the NHL, operates the Townshend Hockey School, where Abercrombie serves as a senior instructor and works with NCAA and NHL prospects.

Abercrombie's dedication to hockey and community involvement has not gone unnoticed. He has been nominated by the Washington Capitals for the 2024 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award for his work as an inaugural member of the Capitals' Black Hockey Committee and as co-creator/lead instructor at the Rising Stars Academy, a free program that promotes elite skills development and mentorship for local hockey players of color. Henderson was nominated for the inaugural award in 2018, which has since been presented annually “to an individual who has had a positive impact on his or her community, culture or society through the game of hockey.” The winner of this year's award will be announced before the NHL Draft in late June in Las Vegas.

“Today marks a historic moment for Tennessee State University Athletics as we welcome our first-ever field hockey head coach,” said Allen. “With Duant's extensive experience in player development and coaching, I am confident in his ability to lead a renowned program at to build, in addition to inspiring our student-athletes to excel both on and off the ice. We are excited to embark on this groundbreaking journey together!”

In addition to men's hockey, Allen's ever-expanding athletics offerings will increase from 2025 to 2028 to include baseball, women's soccer and women's swimming and diving.

Professionally, Abercrombie spent the 2022-2023 season with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs organization as a member of the coaching staff of the Maple Leafs, Toronto Marlies (American Hockey League affiliate) and the Newfoundland Growlers (East Coast affiliate Hockey League). As part of his responsibilities, Abercrombie worked closely with the video coaches to create and present detailed pre-scout and player analysis packages to individuals and the team. On the ice, he assisted in each player's development process, helped prepare and execute practices, and led game day preparation for Healthy Scratch. During games he coached from the bench or was the 5-on-5 eye in the air.

Abercrombie has been involved in several NHL BIPOC initiatives, including serving as a guest coach for the San Jose Sharks 2023 training camp under head coach David Quinn and Mike Grier, the first Black NHL general manager; the 2021-2022 Boston Bruins scouting mentor program, and the Arizona Coyotes in 2021, where he was the subject of “NHL Bound,” a four-part series on ESPN in which two Black hockey coaches chased their dreams of working in the NHL as part of the first-ever Arizona Coyotes coaching internship program dedicated to creating a deeper pool of diverse talent. Viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at the Coyotes' management and coaching staff and Abercrombie and Nathanial Brooks' personal dedication, sacrifices and passion for breaking stereotypes and earning their place behind an NHL bench.

“I knew after our initial contact that Duant was the right person to take the lead,” said Nick Guerriero, director of hockey and assistant AD for communications and creative content. “His knowledge of the HBCU culture, the collegiate hockey landscape and the NHL will greatly benefit our team. I am excited to work with Coach Abercrombie as we develop TSU Hockey into a championship-caliber program.”

In 2020, The Athletic selected him for the 40-Under-40 hockey list as an individual shaping the future of the game. At the time of publication, the list included then-prospective and now-current front office members and head coaches such as Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery; Sheldon Keefe, head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs; Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas; Brett Peterson, assistant general manager of the Florida Panthers and general manager of the 2024 U.S. Men's National Team; Lindsay Pennal, executive director of the NHL Coaches' Association; David Carle, head coach of the University of Denver; Patrick Burke, NHL senior director of player safety; Rod Braceful, director of player personnel, US NTDP; Stephanie Jackson, USA Hockey Director of Diversity and Inclusion; Jeremy Collation, former Chicago Blackhawks head coach; and Chris Snow, former assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames.

In 2019, Abercrombie joined the coaching staff at Stevenson University (NCAA Division-III), where he was only one of four Black coaches in NCAA men's hockey at the time of his hire. In 2021–2022, The Mustangs posted an 18-win season and a nine-game winning streak to end the season, and Ryan Kenny was named United Collegiate Hockey Conference Goalie and Middle Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Abercrombie attended Hampton University, where he competed in track and field until an injury ended his sprinting career. Upon leaving Hampton, Abercrombie had brief stints with the West Auckland Admirals in the New Zealand Ice Hockey League (NZIHL), the Steele City Warriors and the Brewster Bulldogs of the Federal Hockey League.

Abercrombie, an alumnus of the renowned Gonzaga College High School, led his Eagles to multiple championships as a player and coach. He also coached at Georgetown Preparatory School, and in his freshman year he helped lead his team to its first Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) championship.

Abercrombie is married to the former Melanie Moore, a graduate of Hampton and Teachers College at Columbia University and high school teacher, and they are the proud parents of children Patrick and Ava.

There will be a formal press conference and reception to officially introduce Abercrombie, with dates and times to be announced at a later date.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas

“I had the opportunity to work with Duant last season in Toronto and came to know him as a great communicator with great energy and knowledge of building a great development program. It is very exciting to see Duante have this opportunity to lead the program to build in the state of Tennessee.”

San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier

“Duant is a very intelligent and hardworking individual. He has a great hockey mind. He is detailed and organized. Duant has a great personality and has a unique ability to connect with all of his players.”

Brett Peterson, assistant general manager of the Florida Panthers and general manager of Team USA

“Congratulations to Duant and Tennessee State on this historic appointment. Duant is a driven and focused coach who has studied the game at every level in preparation for this opportunity. I am excited to see college hockey expand its diverse vision under his leadership, and I know the program is in good hands at Duant.”

Sheldon Keefe, head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

“Duant is a natural leader with an incredible passion for hockey and coaching. I am thrilled that he will have this well-deserved opportunity to guide TSU's hockey program.”

Spencer Carbery, head coach of Washington Capital

“I'm very excited and proud of Duant! He is so deserving of this opportunity.”

Lindsay Pennal, executive director of the NHL Coaches' Association

“TSU has found the right coach in Duante' Abercrombie. He has put in the time and work to earn this role and take the reins of the new men's hockey program. He is an intelligent, passionate and kind person who puts his players first We can't wait to see Duant step behind the bench when TSU plays that historic first game.”

Graeme Townshend, former NHL player, president of Townshend Hockey Skating Systems

“Duante will prove to be one of the best contributors in College Hockey. He brings a wealth of experience rooted in a high degree of character, compassion and integrity. He will prove to be an incredible role model for ALL members of the Tennessee State University Community.”