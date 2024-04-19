What was your favorite point of the second round of Rouen?





The Open Capfinances Rouen Mtropole has reached the last eight. But what was your favorite top match from the second round of the tournament? Yuan Yuetends to thrive when playing power tennis on the forefoot. But she came up with some great defense to steal this point Varvara Grachevascooping a slice from far out and then running back onto the pitch just in time to throw a lob over the Frenchwoman's head/ Gracheva also had her moments in the three-set thriller. Having just saved two match points with clean winners deep into the third set, she delivered a perfect lob that landed on the baseline – inspiring the normally stoic 23-year-old to cheer on her loyal audience with a wide grin on her face . Another great response came from itAnastasia Pavlyuchenkova as she tried to hold on to the third set against Arantxa Rus. The top seed looked to have gotten himself into trouble with a tame approach but somehow managed to escape thanks to a sublime half-volley that fell just over the net. It was a shot so good that Pavlyuchenkova could only applaud herself. Magda Linette showed the art of slicing against Natalija Stevanovic, dragging the Serbian into the net with a tricky short shot that sent the dirt sizzling aside. Linette's follow-up was even better, fooling Stevanovic into another cut pass behind her. Over the course of 23 shots against Elina Avanesyan, Mirra Andreevaslowly the point worked in her favor with intelligent shot selection – and at the end she had the cool head to execute one of many perfect drop shots that highlighted her match. In the second set, Andreeva seemed to have lost her lead after she could not lose the tireless Avanesyan. But the 16-year-old was unfazed that the tables had been turned on her, and came on the run with a brilliant backhand pass to steal the point back.

